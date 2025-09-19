TCL and Bang & Olufsen Deliver a Landmark Creator Experience in Struer, Denmark

Audio by Bang & Olufsen Gravity Disc Bass Design

A Behind-the-Scenes Journey into the Sound and Vision Partnership, Powering the 2025 TCL x Bang & Olufsen Collaboration

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark moment for brand storytelling and premium experience-building, TCL , the world’s No. 1 Mini LED TV brand, and iconic audio innovator Bang & Olufsen , hosted an exclusive behind-the-scenes creator experience in Struer, Denmark the birthplace of Bang & Olufsen legendary acoustic craft.Held from September 8–9, the immersive program brought together a curate Held from September 8–9, the experience brought together a prominent group of creators from across the Middle East and Africa each representing a different cultural lens to explore the meticulous sound engineering, tuning, and innovation behind the ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ integration in TCL’s latest 2025 QD-Mini LED TVs, including their premium flagship C7K and C8K and above series.A Deep Dive into Craftsmanship and InnovationThe journey began with exclusive access to Bang & Olufsen’s headquarters in Struer, Denmark offering creators an intimate look at the legacy, precision, and philosophy behind one of the world’s most iconic audio brands. From walking through Bang & Olufsen’s sound labs and tuning studios to witnessing the art of audio calibration firsthand, the experience brought the ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ integration in TCL TVs to life in an entirely new way.The experience continued with hands-on sessions featuring TCL’s latest C7K and C8K QD-Mini LED TVs, now enhanced by Bang & Olufsen’s refined acoustic signature. In curated settings designed to demonstrate both visual brilliance and immersive audio personalisation, creators explored how BeoSonic tuning adapts to different moods and content types from movies to music to gaming.Across the two days, creators captured authentic, immersive content from factory floor walk-throughs to real-time product testing bringing audiences across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and editorial platforms behind the scenes of a partnership that redefines the standard for premium home entertainment.A Collaboration That Redefines Immersive Experience“This creator experience was designed to reveal the soul of our partnership to show that when you blend TCL’s visual innovation with Bang & Olufsen’s acoustic heritage, you’re not just delivering performance. You’re creating something meaningful, emotional, and lasting.” — Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL MEABGThis partnership has redefined what it means to co-create at a premium level fusing TCL’s next-gen Mini LED visual technology with Bang & Olufsen’s unmatched acoustic depth to deliver entertainment solutions that speak to both precision and emotion.The Power of ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ in the 2025 TCL LineupThe TCL x Bang & Olufsen partnership represents a new frontier in home entertainment where sight and sound are elevated to their purest forms. The ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ badge now featured on TCL’s premium QD-Mini LED TVs is more than a logo, it’s a promise that each device has been meticulously refined by BANG & OLUFSEN ’s own acousticians the same minds behind the brand’s iconic audio products.From adaptive sound modes with BeoSonic, to multi-sensory viewing experiences tailored to modern homes, the 2025 lineup led by the flagship C7K and C8K and above series, is already redefining expectations across the region.About TCL ElectronicsTCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com About Bang & Olufsen.Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.

