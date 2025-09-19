Life2CV Launches Innovative Platform to Transform Life Experiences into Career Opportunities for the Unemployed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step toward addressing the challenges faced by individuals without formal work experience, Life2CV today announced the launch of its comprehensive online service designed to evaluate personal skills, match them to suitable job roles, and provide tailored career tools. The platform aims to empower users by converting everyday life experiences into professional assets, helping them secure employment or even launch their own businesses.

Life2CV's service begins with a user-friendly skills assessment that identifies strengths from non-traditional backgrounds, such as homemaking, volunteering, hobbies, or informal roles. These insights are then used to generate customised CVs and cover letters optimised for specific job positions. Additionally, the platform offers LinkedIn profile optimization, preparation for common interview questions, and personalised business startup suggestions based on the user's unique skill set.

"Many talented individuals are overlooked in the job market simply because they lack traditional work history," said Tony Opedun, Founder of Life2CV. "Our platform bridges that gap by recognising the value in real-life experiences and equipping users with the tools they need to compete effectively. Whether it's turning parenting skills into project management expertise or hobby-based creativity into entrepreneurial ventures, Life2CV is here to unlock hidden potential."

The service is particularly targeted at recent graduates, career changers, long-term unemployed individuals, and those re-entering the workforce after breaks. In the current economic climate, where youth unemployment in the UK stands at over 14% according to recent Office for National Statistics data, Life2CV provides a timely solution to help users navigate competitive job markets.

Life2CV is accessible via its website at www.life2cv.com, where users can start their assessment for a straightforward process. The platform emphasises privacy and ease of use, ensuring all data is handled securely.

For more information, visit www.life2cv.com or follow Life2CV on Instagram and TikTok at @life2cv.

About Life2CV

Life2CV is a London-based career empowerment service founded by Tony Opedun. Dedicated to helping individuals without formal work experience build professional profiles and explore opportunities, Life2CV combines skills assessment technology with personalised guidance to foster career growth and entrepreneurship.

Legal Disclaimer:

