TEUS Group Launches New Art Hotel Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham in Bali — a World-Class Investment Project

CANGGU, BALI, INDONESIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEUS Group presented its latest project, Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham , a joint initiative with the international network Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The official presentation took place in Bali and gathered over 100 guests: partners, real estate agents, and investors. The event combined a festive atmosphere, art installations, a fire show, and the mystical spirit of local culture — all to emphasize the concept of the new property, which is defined as Art & Wellness.Key facts about the projectThe art hotel will be located in Nusa Dua — one of the most prestigious resort areas in Bali, home to five-star hotels.The project consists of 68 villas and 100 hotel rooms, with a rental return of 15–15.8% per year.Management will be carried out by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, ensuring international standards of service and operations.The Art & Wellness concept combines artistic aesthetics, the finest examples of local art, an atmosphere of tranquility, and top-quality service. The project curator is MayinArt, a renowned Singapore-based gallery and one of the leaders of the Asian art market.The event and investment contextAt the presentation, Basel Houari, CEO & Founder of TEUS Group, spoke about the project’s concept and advantages, its investment appeal, and opportunities for real estate agents and potential clients.“We proudly announce the launch of sales for Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham — a project that can already be called a jewel of Bali’s investment market. 68 villas and 100 hotel rooms — the only upscale art hotel of its kind in the best area of the island! This is not just a hotel complex. It is a symbol of quality, prestige, and profitability. Created in collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, it combines impeccable architecture, a distinctive Art & Wellness concept, modern management standards, and exceptional investment attractiveness,” — said Basel Houari, CEO & Founder of TEUS Group.The evening also featured a panel discussion with industry leaders — heads and founders of the largest real estate agencies in Bali — where they discussed the state of the Balinese property market, demand trends, and potential directions of international cooperation.A symbolic moment of the evening was the ceremonial cake cutting, marking the official start of sales. It was also announced that a B2B platform for agents is being launched, along with the TEUS Padel Cup Bali tournament, which will begin in October.The significance of the projectRamada Nusa Dua by Wyndham is already positioned as one of the most attractive investment opportunities on the island. The combination of high-level architecture, international management, a unique concept, and a luxury location creates a strong product for investors and clients seeking prestige, quality, and profitability.TEUS Group invites investors, partners, and business community representatives to join a new stage in the development of Bali’s tourism infrastructure. Become part of the Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham project and share in international success.About the companyTEUS Group is an international construction and investment company with more than 80 years of history in the real estate sector. The company specializes in the development of premium-class hotel and residential complexes in tourist destinations, particularly in Turkey and Indonesia. Key projects include Desire Antalya in Antalya, Amani Melasti in Bali, and the new art hotel Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham. The group’s portfolio includes over 100 completed projects with a total area exceeding 10 million m². Partnerships with international operators such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Best Western guarantee investors stable income and a high level of management. TEUS Group combines innovation, architectural quality, and investment transparency, creating projects that are ahead of their time.

