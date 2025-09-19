Scented Isle: Liu Lijun’s Vision of Emotional Healing Through Chinese Philosophy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking fusion of Chinese cultural wisdom and modern design, the “Yinglong: Realm of Healing” collectible toy series is set to launch its crowdfunding campaign on the Modian platform in late September 2025. Conceived by 29-year-old Chongqing designer and 2024 China City Swimming Series (Urumqi) 200m backstroke champion Liu Lijun, this collection redefines the role of collectible toys by blending emotional wellness with the timeless philosophies of ancient China.Liu Lijun, a competitive swimmer turned visionary designer, draws inspiration from the fluidity and resilience of water. “In the pool, every stroke is a conversation with resistance,” Liu shares. “Negative emotions, like water’s resistance, aren’t obstacles to overcome but forces to understand and channel. They guide us forward.” This perspective shapes the ethos of Scented Isle, Liu’s creative platform, which transforms traditional Chinese mythology into a medium for emotional exploration and healing.At the heart of the “Yinglong: Realm of Healing” series is the mythical Yinglong, a dragon from the ancient Classic of Mountains and Seas. Infused with the balancing principles of the I Ching and the natural philosophy of the Tao Te Ching, the collection features seven distinct Yinglong figures, each embodying a common emotional state—such as anxiety, loneliness, or stress. Every figure is paired with a custom-blended aromatherapy essential oil and a companion app offering guided meditation, creating a holistic tool for emotional management.“These aren’t just toys,” Liu explains. “They’re companions for navigating emotions. As the Tao Te Ching teaches, ‘The softest things in the world overcome the hardest.’ Water can wear down stone, and gentle approaches can dissolve even the most stubborn emotions.” Each design is rich with cultural symbolism. For instance, the “Star Abyss Yinglong,” representing loneliness, incorporates the I Ching’s “Kan” gua (hexagram), symbolizing water’s resilience. The “Blazing Heart Yinglong,” tied to anxiety, draws on the “Li” gua, reflecting fire’s transformative and illuminating qualities.The series offers flexible purchase options, from individual blind boxes priced at 165rmb to a complete set for 1118rmb. The crowdfunding campaign includes tiered stretch goals, with a maximum target of $1.8 million, unlocking limited-edition figures and special rewards.Industry observers note that this collection reflects a growing trend in China’s collectible toy market, shifting from pure aesthetics to functional and culturally resonant products. The integration of emotional wellness with Chinese philosophical elements is particularly appealing to younger consumers seeking meaningful connections.The “Yinglong: Realm of Healing” series will launch on Modian in early Octorber 2025, with the first batch of products expected to ship in Q1 2026.

