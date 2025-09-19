Transport calls for calm and space to allow police investigation on G-NTA Chairperson’s senseless murder

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed their shock amid the senseless fatal shooting of the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (NTA) Chairperson, Mr. Thamsanqa Moyo.

They have also extended their sincere sympathies and condolences to the Moyo family, the NTA leadership and its collective membership as well as the taxi industry as a whole.

Upon hearing the news of Mr. Moyo’s fatal shooting, Minister Creecy reached out to the Acting Minister of Police, Prof. Firoz Cachalia, who gave assurance to Creecy that a process to establish an investigation team is already underway.

Creecy and Hlengwa have called for calm and space to allow the police to do their investigative work to ensure that those responsible for this barbaric act face the full might of the law.

