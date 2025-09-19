Disposable Protective Clothing India Market is Expected to Reach Nearly USD 1.43 Billion by 2027 | Says AMR

India Disposable Protective Clothing Market Analysis

The India disposable protective clothing market is projected to reach $1.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India disposable protective clothing market generated $0.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $1.43 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7161 Rise in demand from end-user industries such as food and beverages and medical along with strict government regulations drive the India disposable protective clothing market. However, high costs associated with production of multipurpose clothing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments in research and development activities present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading players of the India disposable protective clothing market analyzed in the report include LakeLand Gloves and Safety Apparel Pvt. Ltd., Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Mallcom (India) Ltd, GPC Medical Limited, Amaryllis Healthcare, Looms, Sai Safety & Works, Sure Safety (India) Limited, and ULTITEC.Key Findings Of The StudyIn 2019, the Polyethylene market held a share of over 38.00% in the India disposable protective clothing market size.The thermal segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the India disposable protective clothing market share during the forecast period.The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2027.The body suit dominated the India disposable protective clothing market in 2019.The Healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2027.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the India disposable protective clothing industry based on type, product, application, and end-user industry.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7161 On the basis of type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of segments including polypropylene, polyester, and others.Based on application, the thermal segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. The research also explores segments such as mechanical, chemical, radiation, and others.Based on end-user industry, the healthcare segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments such as manufacturing, oil & gas, defense, and others.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-disposable-protective-clothing-market-A06796 Related Reports:Deck Protective Layer Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deck-protective-layer-market Loose Fill Packaging & Protective Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loose-fill-packaging-and-protective-packaging-market Personal Protective Gloves Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personal-protective-glove-market-A06781

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.