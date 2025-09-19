Feminists Are Saving the Furniture

Do feminist movements have the same or greater power than anti-rights groups? The difference lies in the fact that we don't use the same tools: they use hatred, cruelty, fear, and violence. We have rules that we don't break, nor will we break; we are not violent. We have rage, yes. How could we not have it in the face of such cruelty? But we transform that rage into organization, cooperation, solidarity, mobilization, and diverse strength. We are light and creativity, we are colors and let us remember that we are an unstoppable tide.

All of that has its costs. At what price do we endure and make so much progress? Caring for our bodies, our mental health, and collective care must also be crucial elements.

Financial sustainability is in the eye of the storm. Multilateralism fell short in the outcomes of the IV Seville Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4). In the words of Latindadd, in its post-Conference report: “Although the financing for the development process to sources of resources to finance the 2030 Agenda it is more than that from its conception: it is the space to decide on a systemic reform of the international financial architecture. In this sense, Seville opened some windows of opportunity toward this objective, but not broad doors toward binding agreements that give the United Nations a greater role under democratic governance.”

The taste of disappointment comes from the impossibility of achieving a Sovereign Debt Framework Convention. What was achieved was a commitment to initiate an intergovernmental process to provide recommendations for debt architecture reform, to be comprised of United Nations Member States, lenders, borrowers, the Paris Club, the IMF, the World Bank, other multilateral development banks, private creditors, and other relevant stakeholders. This could become a preliminary step toward a future binding commitment.

New generations are drawing on the steps already taken, reformulating and redefining them, and challenging us with new risks and opportunities to live dignified lives.