USBC Interiors Announces Strategic Expansion, Bringing Innovative Design Solutions to Abu Dhabi!

USBC Interiors, a top Dubai-based design firm, expands to Abu Dhabi, offering innovative and sustainable interior fit-out solutions for various sectors.

Our Spaces Breathe Fresh” — Shoaib Ahmed

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USBC Interiors, a leading interior fitout and design company based in Dubai, today announced its strategic expansion into Abu Dhabi. This move marks a significant milestone for the company, extending its high-quality, innovative, and sustainable design solutions to a broader market within the UAE.

Recognized among the leading interior design companies in Dubai, USBC Interiors combines quality, innovation, and client satisfaction to deliver exceptional spaces across diverse sectors.

With a strong track record of successful projects in Dubai, USBC Interiors is now poised to bring its unique blend of creativity and technical expertise to the capital. The expansion aims to serve the growing demand for bespoke, functional, and aesthetically pleasing interior spaces in Abu Dhabi's residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Over the years, USBC Interiors has built a strong reputation not only as one of the top fit out companies in Dubai but also as a trusted partner across the UAE.

With its integrated approach, the company stands out from other fitout companies in Dubai by offering complete turnkey solutions. From MEP works, joinery, glass, and custom furniture to home automation, every project is supported by a fully equipped production facility and a skilled workforce of over 150 professionals. This ensures precision, sustainability, and timely delivery.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our services in Abu Dhabi," said YOUSUF JAMAL, FOUNDER of USBC Interiors. "For years, we've been dedicated to transforming visions into reality for our clients in Dubai. Our expansion into Abu Dhabi is a natural next step, allowing us to serve a new community and contribute to the city's dynamic growth. We believe our commitment to excellence, meticulous attention to detail, and client-centric approach will resonate strongly with businesses and residents in the capital."

USBC Interiors specializes in turnkey interior fit-out solutions, managing projects from initial concept and design to final execution and handover. The company's in-house capabilities, including a state-of-the-art joinery workshop and a team of experienced architects, designers, and MEP engineers, ensure seamless project delivery and exceptional quality.

Key offerings for the Abu Dhabi market include:

-Commercial and Office Fit-Outs: Creating inspiring and productive workspaces that reflect a company's brand identity.

-Residential Design and Renovations: Crafting elegant and functional living spaces for villas and apartments.

-Hospitality and Retail Solutions: Designing captivating environments that enhance the customer experience.

USBC Interiors (URBAN SCIENCE) is committed to using eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices, aligning with the UAE's vision for a greener future. The company's expansion is expected to generate new job opportunities and foster strategic collaborations with local businesses, further cementing its position as a key player in the region's design industry.



With around 60 employees, the company has expanded its headcount by 50% to take on larger and more complex projects across the Emirates. USBC Interiors’ accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, with several industry accolades underscoring its success. The company has been recognized as one of the top fitout companies in Dubai by Love That Design and has earned prestigious awards such as Office Fit-Out of the Year 2022 and Design Inspiration 2021. In addition, USBC Interiors is ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety standards.

USBC Interiors is a premier interior fit-out and design company operating in the UAE. With a focus on quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, USBC Interiors provides end-to-end solutions for a diverse range of projects. The company's portfolio includes successful collaborations with leading brands and businesses, delivering spaces that are not only beautiful but also highly functional and sustainable.

Our in-house capabilities include MEP works, joinery, glass, custom furniture, and home automation, supported by a fully equipped production facility and a dedicated workforce of over 150 skilled professionals. This integrated approach ensures quality, precision, and timely delivery on every project.

We are proud to be entrusted with landmark projects such as Dubai Airport, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Rail, EDB Bank, and DNATA Travels offices, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted partner for complex and prestigious developments.

Along with the commercial deliveries we are best knows for High End Villas and apartments, delivered @ Palm, Emirates Hills and other locations with private partners.

