EC Entertainment + Media Presents NYFW Season 2

A Night of Fashion, Purpose, and Filipino Excellence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 13, 2025, EC Entertainment + Media transformed 160 Central Park West into a cinematic runway experience for NYFW Season 2 , a celebration of style, storytelling, and social impact. The event was co-produced with My Runway Project Co. Ltd., led by visionary advocate and CEO Shima Shyna, whose presence elevated the evening into a movement.The show featured the breathtaking work of Angelo Estera , the Dubai-based designer known for dressing royals and redefining couture with his signature blend of Oriental opulence and Western elegance. His collection stunned with luxurious silhouettes, intricate embellishments, and timeless craftsmanship—each piece a tribute to empowered femininity.A highlight of the night was the debut of the “Caira Couture Dress,” a collaborative masterpiece by Shima Shyna x Chris Dulo. The gown embodied grace, strength, and purpose—merging high fashion with heartfelt advocacy. It was more than a look; it was a symbol of transformation.Adding to the evening’s star power were celebrated Japanese creatives and titleholders who brought global elegance to the runway.Nao Hoshino, a multi-hyphenate actress, model, and designer, graced the event with her signature poise and artistic flair.Joining her were Japan’s Mrs. Celebrity International winners:• Nana Hoshino – 2025 Japan Mrs. Celebrity International Winner• Kanae Ono – 2025 Japan Mrs. Celebrity International Winner• Maki Matsuoka – 2025 Japan Mrs. Celebrity International Grand ChampionTheir presence underscored the event’s commitment to diversity, excellence, and the celebration of empowered women across cultures.My Runway Project: Fashion with PurposeFounded by Shima Shyna, My Runway Project Co. Ltd. is a platform that merges fashion with empowerment. As a model, pageant coach, and founder of the Hope Foundation, Shima has dedicated her life to uplifting underprivileged communities through education, healthcare, and sustainable design. Her proudest achievement—a school in Tondo, Manila—continues to shape young lives with gratitude, discipline, and hope.“Fashion is a party of passion,” Shima shares. “It’s where people show their style, share their stories, and celebrate what makes them unique.”Her collaboration with EC Entertainment + Media brought this philosophy to life—turning the runway into a stage for impact, inclusion, and Filipino pride.A Movement in MotionNYFW Season 2 wasn’t just a show—it was a statement. EC Entertainment + Media, together with My Runway Project, created a space where creativity met compassion, and where global fashion embraced local purpose.For press inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, contact:📧 info@ecentertainmentmedia.com

