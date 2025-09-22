Geosynthetics Market to Reach USD $20.98 Billion by 2029 at 9.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Geosynthetics Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the geosynthetics market has expanded significantly. The market, valued at $13.7 billion in 2024, is set to prosper to $14.65 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The previous expansion can be accredited to factors such as infrastructure development, environmental regulations, urbanization, construction of landfills, and the sectors of mining and oil & gas.

In the upcoming years, the geosynthetics market is predicted to witness substantial growth, ballooning to $20.98 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to several factors including environmental change resilience, waste management and recycling, infrastructure resilience, and treatments for water and wastewater, in addition to coastal protection. Key trends projected for this forecast period encompass the use of geosynthetic reinforcements for roadways, applications of geosynthetic liners in landfills, the incorporation of geotextiles in agriculture, advancements in geocomposite technologies, and innovations in sustainable materials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Geosynthetics Market?

The expansion of the construction sector is a significant factor in the rise of the geosynthetics market. This industry primarily entails constructing and repairing structures. Geosynthetics are valuable for enhancing the quality of premade construction materials because they offer a cost-effective solution to numerous functions including separation, filtration, reinforcement, drainage, waterproofing, erosion control, containment, and protection. For example, as per the Indian Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's 2022 projections, the construction industry is poised to experience a double-digit surge of 10.7%. Hence, this upswing in the construction sector will likely propel the growth of the geosynthetics market in the future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Geosynthetics Industry?

Major players in the Geosynthetics include:

• GSE Holdings Inc.

• NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

• Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

• HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

• Tensar International Corporation

• AGRU America Inc.

• Low & Bonar PLC

• Groupe Solmax Inc.

• Officine Maccaferri SpA

• Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Geosynthetics Market In The Globe?

The trend of strategic alliances and cooperation is becoming increasingly prevalent in the geosynthetics market. Major corporations in this market are steering their focus towards such alliances to gain a dominant position. For instance, Commercial Metals Co, a steel and metal production company based in the US, acquired Tensar International Corp for an unspecified sum in April 2022. This move furthers CMC's plan to widen their leadership within the building reinforcement sector by introducing value-added products that supplement their existing offerings. Tensar Corporation is a proven manufacturer of geosynthetic products, also based in the United States.

What Segments Are Covered In The Geosynthetics Market Report?

The geosynthetics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoam, Geonets, Other Types

2) By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, PVC, Other Materials

3) By Function: Separation, Filtration, Drainage, Reinforcement, Protection (Cushion), Barrier Or Containment, Erosion Control

4) By Application: Waste Management, Water Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Geotextiles: Woven Geotextiles, Non-Woven Geotextiles, Knitted Geotextiles

2) By Geomembranes: HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) Geomembranes, LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) Geomembranes, PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Geomembranes

3) By Geogrids: Uniaxial Geogrids, Biaxial Geogrids, Triaxial Geogrids

4) By Geofoam: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Geofoam, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam

5) By Geonets: Plastic Geonets, Composite Geonets

6) By Other Types: Geocomposites, Geotextile Tubes, Geocells

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Geosynthetics Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the geosynthetics market and is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report on the geosynthetics market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

