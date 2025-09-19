Manna Bible App Finally Arrives on Android, Answering Massive Community Demand

Daily Bible Study

Manna, the Duolingo-style Bible study app, officially launched its long-awaited Android version, bringing its gamified learning experience to a wider audience.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manna , the highly acclaimed Duolingo-style app for Bible study , officially launched its long-awaited Android version this month, delivering on its promise to bring its innovative, gamified learning experience to a wider audience.Since its explosive debut on iOS in April, Manna has revolutionized devotional routines for millions of users. The app masterfully transforms complex biblical texts into engaging, bite-sized lessons, complete with points, levels, and streak counts. This unique approach turned daily scripture study from a daunting task into a fun and rewarding habit, earning a stellar 4.9-star rating on the App Store and a passionate user base. After its iOS success, Manna ranked #2 on the Product Hunt daily leaderboard and rapidly grew a loyal community of numerous followers.“We were overwhelmed by the incredible response from our community,” a Manna spokesperson stated. “We heard the calls for an Android version loud and clear. While this took a little longer than we first anticipated, we believe our Android users deserve a seamless and powerful experience from day one. This extra time allowed us to do just that, and we are thrilled to finally welcome everyone on Android to the Manna family.”With the Android release, users can now enjoy the same beloved features that made Manna’s iOS version a breakthrough:- Daily Habits & Streaks —Bible study and quizzes for easily habit-forming and consistently learning and growing spiritually every day- Gamified Bible Learning — interactive lessons, level progression, and engaging Q&As- AI Bible Pet — a unique companion that grows with you on your faith journey- Accessible Content — Understand scripture in a simple, engaging, and modern format.- Multi-Language Support — making Scripture more accessible worldwideNew Android users can unlock a 7-day free trial of Manna’s premium features. “Our vision has always been to make Bible study accessible, engaging, and transformative for everyone,” said the Manna team. “We’re overjoyed to welcome Android users into the Manna family.About Manna:Manna is a mobile app designed to make reading the Bible engaging, simple, and consistent. By using gamification techniques similar to those found in popular language-learning apps, Manna breaks down the Bible into digestible lessons, helping users build a sustainable and enjoyable daily study habit.Explore Manna on App Store & Google Play Store

