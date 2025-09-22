Institutional Buildings Market to Reach USD $1341.2 Billion by 2029 at 3.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Institutional Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Institutional Buildings Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent expansion in the market size of institutional buildings. The market, which is projected to increase from $1139.07 billion in 2024 to $1163.33 billion in 2025, will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Reasons for this historical growth include government policies, demographic expansion, demand in education and healthcare sectors, urban growth, and various cultural and social elements.

The market size for institutional buildings is forecasted to maintain consistent growth in the upcoming years, reaching $1341.2 billion by 2029 with a 3.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth throughout the forecast period is largely due to factors such as sustainability initiatives and green building principles, technological integration, the renovation of aging infrastructures, an emphasis on health and wellness, and the implementation of flexible space design. Key trend predictions for this period encompass the construction of energy-efficient and sustainable structures, the further incorporation of technology, promoting accessibility and inclusivity, the increasing preference for prefabrication and modular construction methods, and the inclusion of biophilic design elements.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Institutional Buildings Market?

Anticipated growth in the institutional buildings market is linked to increased government spending. This spending, directed towards various goods and services, often benefits public institutions like government schools and hospitals. These institutions form part of the infrastructural needs met by such spending. For example, Eurostat's February 2023 report revealed a significant increase in EU general government spending as a GDP percentage from 2019 to 2021, peaking at 51.5%. Further, in 2021, the highest government spending as a GDP percent was observed in France (59.0%), Greece (57.4%), Austria (56.0%), Finland (55.6%), Belgium (55.5%), and Italy (55.3%). This rise in government expenditure consequently propels the institutional buildings market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Institutional Buildings Market?

Major players in the Institutional Buildings include:

• China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Shanghai Construction Group Co. Ltd.

• Clark Construction Group LLC

• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

• Turner Construction Company

• Balfour Beatty plc

• Greenland Holdings Corp. Ltd.

• Obayashi Corporation

• Daiwa Real Estate Co. Ltd.

• HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Institutional Buildings Market?

Rapid technological progression is becoming a dominant trend in the institutional buildings market. To maintain their stance in the market, major corporations operating in this field are adopting novel technologies. As an example, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, an American firm offering 3D printers geared towards construction and their unique cement-based ink, unveiled their NEXCON 3D printers in February 2022. The NEXCON system by Black Buffalo 3D amalgamates the prime features of 3D printing technology and tackles existing obstacles in the construction sector, including commercial buildings, infrastructure parts, and on-site, on-demand pre-cast parts traditionally. With its motion-centric modular gantry design, it generates more efficient structures that provide a large printable area without sacrificing print quality and enables adaptability on the job site. The multi-axis gantry system is designed for precision, capable of printing accurate 3D models, and can even print buildings up to three stories high, all while using standard CAD software.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Institutional Buildings Market Growth

The institutional buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential, Non-Residential

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

4) By Application: Owned, Rental

5) By End User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Residential: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Units, Senior Living Facilities

2) By Non-Residential: Educational Buildings, Healthcare Facilities, Government Buildings, Recreational Facilities

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Institutional Buildings Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was the dominant leader in the institutional buildings market and it's projected to experience growth. The report covers the institutional buildings market in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

