PitPat Announces September Week3 Global Virtual Open Trials with $600 Prize Pool

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a global leader in online competitions, PitPat has been committed to blending innovative race formats with advanced smart hardware to create a more scientific and enjoyable way to exercise. From daily training to worldwide tournaments, PitPat provides athletes with an equal and open stage for competition. This week, the platform is launching an all-new challenge—the September Week 3 Open Trials, once again igniting the passion of runners around the globe.This event features a total prize pool of $600. The top ten finishers will receive cash prizes according to their rankings, while those placing 11th through 100th will also be rewarded, ensuring more participants share in the excitement of competition. Every finisher will earn additional points, and those who competed in last week’s Pro League will also receive a $30 store voucher to upgrade their training and race gear. Even more exciting, the top 40 runners in this event will secure direct entry into the Elite Showdown, advancing to a higher stage of competition. The race kicks off on September 19 at 6:00 AM EST and concludes on September 21 at 6:00 AM EST. Participants can run at any time during the event period, with final rankings based on their fastest completion time.PitPat founder Kevin Zhang noted that this Open Trials is more than just a race—it’s an opportunity for athletes worldwide to transcend borders and compete in real time. By integrating smart hardware with its online platform, PitPat enables runners to showcase their strength in a fair, transparent environment while enjoying a truly immersive experience. He emphasized that PitPat’s mission is to connect more fitness enthusiasts through competition and make sports an indispensable part of daily life.Participants can easily join PitPat events through smart treadmills like DeerRun and SupeRun , no matter where they are. These devices not only make racing more convenient but also bring greater interactivity and fun to the running experience.One of DeerRun’s greatest strengths is its ability to capture and provide real-time feedback on data. During a run, it accurately tracks key metrics such as speed, distance, heart rate, and cadence, then syncs the results with the platform. Instead of relying on vague physical sensations, runners gain a clear understanding of their performance, allowing them to manage pacing scientifically and avoid overtraining injuries.More than just a treadmill, DeerRun is a gateway to the world of virtual races. Once connected, participants can instantly view their rankings and compete alongside runners from around the world. Whether in solo challenges or large-scale events, users feel the thrill of being part of a live competition. This globally synchronized, interactive experience breaks the isolation of traditional workouts, turning every run into a challenge full of excitement and energy.Beyond racing, PitPat’s integration with smart hardware also provides personalized training plans based on each user’s data. By analyzing past performances and workout habits, the system tailors training recommendations to meet individual goals—whether improving speed, building endurance, or achieving fat loss and fitness. Over time, this scientific approach not only helps users steadily enhance their performance but also encourages them to continuously push their limits.About PitPatAs the world’s leading online competition platform, PitPat is redefining the athlete experience by merging technology with performance. From fair competition systems and generous reward mechanisms to seamless hardware-platform integration, PitPat is building an ecosystem that combines health, competition, and entertainment. Whether you’re a professional athlete or a casual fitness enthusiast, PitPat offers a stage to explore your potential and experience the limitless possibilities of sport.

