Flooring Contractors Market Size Worth $288.42 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flooring Contractors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Flooring Contractors Market Worth?

The market size for flooring contractors has experienced robust growth in the past years, expanding from $196.88 billion in 2024 to $211.8 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The historical increase is linked to several factors such as trends in housing and commercial construction, renovation and remodeling initiatives, design and aesthetic choices, population expansion and urban development, as well as growth in the commercial and retail sectors.

In the coming years, a robust growth is anticipated in the flooring contractors market. By 2029, it is projected to reach a market value of $288.42 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the introduction of innovative flooring materials, the adoption of eco-friendly and green building methods, change in consumer preferences towards luxury flooring, the incorporation of technology in flooring solutions, and the development of residential and commercial real estate. The forecast period will also witness major trends such as the use of digital tools for flooring design and visualization, expansion into resilient and soft flooring, prioritizing quick and efficient installation methods, the surge of e-commerce and online flooring sales, and the utilization of recycled and upcycled materials in flooring solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Flooring Contractors Market?

The flooring contractors market's expansion is anticipated to be stimulated by an increase in restoration and modernization exercises. These operations encompass the enhancement or updating of a damaged, defective, or older building, where the existing structure is revived without modifying the design. A growing number of property owners and businesses are launching numerous restoration and remodeling initiatives, such as flooring enhancements, to improve the aesthetic appeal and add better insulation, comfort, and durability to their buildings. As an illustration, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) revealed in January 2022 that the US home remodeling market hit $430 billion in 2022, reflecting a 17% surge from the previous year. Consequently, these escalating renovation and remodeling actions are a key driver for the expansion of the flooring contractor market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Flooring Contractors Market?

Major players in the Flooring Contractors include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Empire Today LLC

• Beaulieu International Group

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• AWI Licensing LLC

• Koetter Woodworking Inc.

• H. J. Martin & Son Inc.

• Redi Carpet Sales of Virginia Inc.

• Bonitz Company of Carolina Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Flooring Contractors Sector?

Significant players in the flooring contractors industry are prioritizing the creation of inventive products like waterproof laminate flooring. This effort aims to give customers attractive, long-lasting, and water-resistant flooring options that raise the bar for laminate flooring. Waterproof laminate flooring is specifically engineered to repel water, with a water-resistant seal and tightly locking planks that can withstand moisture damage, making it suitable for areas frequently exposed to humidity and spills. In January 2024, for example, Span Floors, a provider of high-end wooden floors, decks, and claddings based in India, debuted the Aqua Pro Collection, which includes AQUA PRO technology. This technology equips laminate flooring with moisture resistance, a self-sealing tongue and groove profile, effortless installation, and a moisture-repelling edge seal to defend against water damage. Its importance can be seen in its proven durability, superior aesthetic appeal that mimics natural materials, and the exceptional defense it provides against moisture, leading to extended product lifespan.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Flooring Contractors Market Share?

The flooring contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Carpet And Rug, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By End Use: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Carpet And Rug: Wall-To-Wall Carpeting, Area Rugs, Carpet Tiles

2) By Resilient Flooring: Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum Flooring, Cork Flooring, Rubber Flooring

3) By Non-Resilient Flooring: Hardwood Flooring, Laminate Flooring, Ceramic And Porcelain Tile, Stone Flooring

What Are The Regional Trends In The Flooring Contractors Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the market for flooring contractors. As for the regional coverage of the flooring contractors market report, it encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

