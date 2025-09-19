Organic Biogas Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Waste-to-Energy Transition

Global Organic Biogas Market Set for 6.4% CAGR Growth Amid Rising Renewable Energy Demand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the organic biogas market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by rising demand for renewable energy, growing environmental awareness, and the global transition toward sustainable energy systems.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31612 📈 Key TakeawaysThe organic biogas market is projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2031. Landfill gas remains the largest source segment.Power generation continues to dominate application-wise.Europe leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth.♻️ What is Organic Biogas?Biogas is a renewable and eco-friendly energy source produced when organic matter such as food waste, animal manure, or sewage is broken down by microorganisms in an oxygen-free process called anaerobic digestion. This process occurs naturally but can also be replicated in engineered digesters.Thanks to its high methane content, biogas is flammable and produces a blue flame suitable for multiple applications. It is widely used as cooking gas in rural areas, but its scope extends far beyond. Organic biogas can generate electricity, provide heating solutions, and serve as an alternative to compressed natural gas (CNG) in vehicles, making it a versatile clean energy source.⚡ Market DriversSeveral factors are accelerating the growth of the organic biogas market:Environmental Concerns: Rising awareness about pollution control and sustainable practices is driving biogas adoption.Energy Security: Increasing concerns over fossil fuel depletion have boosted investments in renewable energy alternatives.Infrastructure Development: Expansion of biogas plants across industrial and commercial sectors supports growing energy demand.Government Regulations: Implementation of strict environmental laws and renewable energy mandates fuels industry expansion.🚧 Market RestraintsDespite strong growth potential, the market faces notable challenges:Emission Concerns: The release of compounds like carbon monoxide (CO) during biogas production may impact market growth.Soil & Water Risks: Anaerobic digestion in landfills can pose contamination risks.High Investment Needs: Biogas plant construction and advanced technology adoption require substantial capital.Procure This Report (268 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a6f2305a54818b951be7377a3a4736ae 🌐 Regional InsightsChina: With over 100,000 biogas plants, China leads globally in organic biogas production. Kitchen waste, livestock manure, and energy crops serve as the main feedstocks. Interestingly, two-thirds of biogas plant revenue comes from organic fertilizer rather than energy production.Germany: Europe’s largest biogas producer, operating over 10,000 plants in 2020. Around 80% of feedstock comes from crops grown exclusively for biogas production.Europe: The region dominates the global market, driven by the EU’s renewable energy directives and waste management strategies that align with a circular economy model.🔎 Market SegmentationBy Source:Poultry & LivestockAgricultural WasteLandfill Gas (dominant segment)OthersLandfill gas is a key contributor, as municipal solid waste naturally generates methane-rich gases.By Application:Power Generation (leading segment)CookingCombined Heat & Power (CHP)Clean MobilityPower generation leads the market, with biogas converted into electricity via combustion engines, turbines, or fuel cells.By Region:North AmericaEurope (market leader)Asia-Pacific (fastest growth, ~7.1% CAGR)LAMEA🌱 Post-COVID-19 OpportunitiesThe pandemic created a renewed focus on environmental sustainability and diversification away from oil. This led to a surge in interest for organic biogas in power generation and eco-friendly transportation. Governments are also increasing investments in biofuels and hydrogen energy, opening new opportunities for market expansion.🏭 Competitive LandscapeKey players shaping the organic biogas market include:Air LiquideAtlas CopcoBiofrigas Sweden ABCarboTechDMT Environmental TechnologyEnviTec BiogasGuild Associates Inc.Xebec AdsorptionStrategic moves such as partnerships, acquisitions, capacity expansions, and technology upgrades are helping companies strengthen their market presence.For instance:In November 2021, Xebec acquired UECompression in Colorado to establish North America’s leading renewable natural gas facility.In March 2022, EnviTec announced multiple new biogas projects across the U.S., expanding its international footprint.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31612 ✅ ConclusionThe organic biogas market represents a crucial step toward a sustainable and circular energy economy. The organic biogas market represents a crucial step toward a sustainable and circular energy economy. While challenges such as emissions and capital investment remain, the long-term outlook is highly positive. With strong government support, expanding infrastructure, and increasing environmental awareness, organic biogas is set to play a pivotal role in powering clean energy transitions worldwide. 🌍⚡ 