Shooting and Gun Accessories Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Industry Growth, Top Key Player and Outlook

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global shooting and gun accessories industry was valued at $5.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in territorial conflicts throughout the world and increase in demand for guns for competitive sports are expected to drive the shooting and gun accessories market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations on gun ownership is one of the prominent factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the shooting and gun accessories market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in defense expenditure globally is one of the major factors that is expected to supplement the shooting and gun accessories market. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13699 By type, the market is categorized into air rifle, air pistol, and others. The air rifle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their silent action, user-friendly action, quick loading and reloading features.By end use, the shooting and gun accessories market is bifurcated into law enforcement and competitive sports. The competitive sports segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in demand for shooting sports guns for competitive sports across the world.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-and-gun-accessories-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the shooting and gun accessories market share in North America in 2020, owing to favorable gun ownership regulations, technological developments by local players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making smart, convenient, and efficient guns and accessories. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to relaxation in gun regulations, rise in conflicts, and increase in shooting competitions in the country.Key players:American Outdoor Brands Inc.Fabbrica D'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.FN HerstalHeckler & KochRemington AmmunitionSavageSturmRuger & Co., Inc.Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.Webley & ScottWeihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. KG.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13699 Trending Reports:Shooting Ranges Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-ranges-market-A06234 Europe and Middle East Shooting Ranges Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-and-middle-east-shooting-ranges-market-A285928 Short Range Air Defense Systems Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-range-air-defense-systems-market-A09346

