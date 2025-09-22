The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Modular Kitchen Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

It will grow to $29.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Modular Kitchen Market Be By 2025?

There has been a steady expansion in the size of the modular kitchen market over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from a valuation of $23.43 billion in 2024 to $24.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as shifting lifestyles, urbanization, customization, ease of installation, and environmental consciousness.

A significant increase is anticipated in the modular kitchen market size over the coming years. Its projected growth will reach $29.58 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The acceleration in growth within the forecast period can be linked to various factors such as health and hygiene standards, multifunctional features, modular furniture, the kitchen being a social hub, and consumer convenience. Key trends predicted for this period include the emergence of smart kitchen gadgets, digital visualization, remote monitoring capabilities, personalized software, and innovative materials utilization.

Download a free sample of the modular kitchen market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6000&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Modular Kitchen Market Landscape?

The expansion of the residential construction sector notably fuels the modular kitchen market's growth. The increasing number of real estate developments and growing demand for homes that optimize space stimulate the growth of the modular kitchen industry. The Office for National Statistics, a UK governmental agency, reported in November 2023, for instance, that the value of newly constructed work in Great Britain in 2022 surged by 15.8% to a record-breaking $173.8 million. This escalation was propelled by growth in both private sector work, valuing $18.4 million, and the public sector, worth $5.3 million. Consequently, the residential construction industry's rapid expansion propels the modular kitchen market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Modular Kitchen Market?

Major players in the Modular Kitchen include:

• Nobilia GB Ltd.

• Hafele GmbH & Co KG

• Hettich Group

• IFB Industries Ltd.

• Häcker Küchen GmbH & Co. KG

• Lineadecor USA LLC

• Snaidero Rino S.p.a

• Bulthaup UK Ltd.

• Boston Cabinets Inc.

• Pedini SPA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Modular Kitchen Industry?

Leading organizations in the modular kitchen market are innovating and creating technologically superior products like luxury kitchen ranges to cater to the ever-changing tastes of customers who value both functionality and aesthetics in their kitchens. Luxury kitchen ranges are usually associated with upscale kitchen designs focusing on quality, fashion, and functionality. For example, in November 2022, Panasonic Life Solutions, a technology firm from India, introduced the I-Class Modular Kitchen range. The I-Class Kitchen range provides a complete solution for homeowners wanting to customize their kitchens, merging top-notch Japanese technology with Indian production. This range utilizes premium materials sourced throughout India alongside Japanese state-of-the-art technology, offering extremely adaptable features such as 100% intelligent storage for maximizing space efficiency. It is thereby making it the perfect choice for those searching for affordable luxury in Indian households.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Modular Kitchen Market

The modular kitchen market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Design: L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island

2) By Product: Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, Tall Storage

3) By Raw Material: Lacquered Wood, Wood Sheets and Melamine, Metals, High-Pressure Laminates, Other Raw Materials (Glass, Acrylic)

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline (Contractors, Builders), Online

Subsegments:

1) By L-Shape: Standard L-Shape, Compact L-Shape

2) By U-Shape: Traditional U-Shape, Open U-Shape

3) By Parallel: Single Parallel, Double Parallel

4) By Straight: One-Wall Straight, Galley Straight

5) By Island: Fixed Island, Movable Island

View the full modular kitchen market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-kitchen-global-market-report

Modular Kitchen Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe held the leading position in the modular kitchen market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report for modular kitchens encompasses several global regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Modular Kitchen Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-data-center-global-market-report

Modular Flooring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-flooring-global-market-report

Modular Gas Processing Plant Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-gas-processing-plant-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.