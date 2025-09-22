Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market to Reach USD $14.54 Billion by 2029 at 11% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

The market size of automotive acoustic engineering services has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which will increase from $8.59 billion in 2024 to $9.58 billion in 2025, projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Factors such as escalating consumer preference for noiseless vehicles, technological progress in car audio and entertainment systems, an emphasis on improving vehicle comfort and driving quality, tough laws regarding noise pollution and emission standards, and the incorporation of acoustic engineering in luxury and high-end vehicle sectors have contributed to this historic period growth.

In the upcoming years, the market for automotive acoustic engineering services is projected to expand rapidly, reaching $14.55 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.0%. This surge during the anticipated period is due to factors such as the increased uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles, intensified focus on decreasing vehicle weight to enhance fuel efficiency, growing demand for customized in-vehicle audio experiences, implementation of acoustic engineering in the production of self-driving cars, and heightened demand for SUVs. The anticipated period is also likely to witness trends such as the application of machine learning in noise prediction and control, increased use of active noise control systems in automobiles, the collaboration of automotive and audio industry entities, personalized acoustic solutions for electric and self-driving vehicles, and progressive technological advancements in noise cancellation and soundproofing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Growth?

The automotive acoustic engineering services sector is anticipated to expand due to a surge in sales of SUVs and MUVs. SUVs are a category of vehicle that's raised off the ground, typically having a four-wheel drive and a rugged look. Noise reduction solutions for these vehicles are provided by automotive acoustic engineering services, which can help reduce engine noise. As an example, in February 2024, the European Federation for Transport and Environment, a non-governmental organisation based in Belgium, reported a 23% increase in SUV sales in the UK since 2022. The sales rose from 910,000 new registrations in that year to 1.12 million constituting an increase of virtually a third. Consequently, the surge in SUV and MUV sales is propelling the expansion of the automotive acoustic engineering services industry.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

Major players in the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services include:

• AVL List GmbH

• Autoneum Holdings AG

• Bertrandt AG

• Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH

• EDA Engineering GmbH

• FEV Group GmbH

• HEAD acoustics GmbH

• Schaeffler Engineering GmbH

• Siemens Industry Software Inc

• STS Group AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

The adoption of cutting-edge technology is becoming a significant trend within the automotive acoustic engineering services sector. To retain their market presence, leading businesses in this sphere are debuting new technologies. Take, for example, the US audio electronics firm, Harman International Industries. They introduced JBL's 'Virtual Venues' technology into Fiat New 500 “La Prima by Bocelli” in May 2022. The JBL premium audio system, known for its brilliant acoustics and audio quality, is well-suited for a wide array of music styles and podcasts, thus providing an unmatched auditory experience. Additionally, the sound system is easy to operate and comes with a series of modern technologies. By enhancing the serene surroundings of an electric vehicle, the JBL premium sound system elevates the audio experience.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report?

The automotive acoustic engineering services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Physical Acoustic Testing, Virtual Acoustic Testing

2) By Software: Vibration, Simulation, Signal analysis, Calibration

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles

4) By Application: Interior, Body & Structure, Powertrain, Drivetrain

Subsegments:

1) By Physical Acoustic Testing: Noise, Vibration, And Harshness (NVH) Testing, Sound Quality Assessment, Sound Level Measurement, Component Testing, Vehicle Testing

2) By Virtual Acoustic Testing: Simulation And Modeling, Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Acoustic Prediction Software, Virtual Prototyping

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the most significant region in the automotive acoustic engineering services market. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

