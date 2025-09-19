Crossing Red Lines: Israel's Doha Strike and What Comes Next
Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in Qatar frustrated Washington, outraged Arab partners, and underscored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s choice to prioritize destroying Hamas over carrying on hostage talks. MEI Senior Fellow Natan Sachs joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to unpack the fallout. They discuss the immediate consequences of the strike, its impact on future negotiations with Hamas, and political repercussions at home. Additionally, they get into the Israeli government's broader calculations, the ramifications for its regional and international partnerships, and Netanyahu’s warning that Israel may face a new era of isolation.
This episode was recorded on September 16, 2025.
