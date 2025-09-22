Gaza Family with Approved Canadian Visas Seeks Support for Medical and Relocation Costs

Sewar, Mayar, Lamar, and Aboud sit together eating a shared snack

All I want is for my children to have access to proper healthcare and the opportunity to live in a stable environment.” — Horria Bahjat

GAZA, PALESTINE, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A mother of four in Gaza is raising funds for medical treatments and relocation to Canada, with visas already granted.Horria, a displaced resident in the Nuseirat Camp, lives with her four children—Aboud (8), Sewar (6), and twins Mayar and Lamar (1 year, 9 months)— and other extended family members in one room of her mother’s damaged home.The family has faced significant medical challenges:Mayar requires a second surgery for a hernia after an initial procedure was unsuccessful. Estimated cost: $4,000.Sewar has undergone two procedures, one for a cheek boil and one for an eye cyst, totaling $1,200.Aboud recently underwent surgery for a toe cyst and requires ongoing medication.Medical care for the children has cost approximately $6,600 to date, most of which was raised through donations . Outstanding debts and the need for further treatment continue to present financial challenges.In addition to medical needs, the Canadian government has approved visas for Horria and her children, offering the possibility of resettlement. Travel and relocation costs will add to the family’s financial requirements. GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with both urgent medical treatments and future relocation expenses.

