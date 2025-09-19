Main Exhibition of “Art Macao 2025” leads cross-disciplinary artistic exploration with concerts, themed lectures and outreach activities

MACAU, September 19 - The mega international cultural and artistic event “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” is currently presenting the Main Exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art. Outreach activities will continue to be held in September and October, including gallery concerts, a themed lecture and drama-based guided tours. All are welcome to participate.

The lecture “Hybrid Tales for Hybrid Times: Cross-pollinations between art, design and science”, hosted by Angelique Spaninks, the director of MU Hybrid Art House in the Netherlands and world-acclaimed curator, will be held on 23 September, at 7pm, at the Auditorium on the first floor of MAM. Angelique Spaninks will share insights from 15 years of running the Bio Art & Design Award (BAD), with a focus on the innovative cases at the intersection of health, food, ecology, biotech, and more among over 40 winning projects. By discussing how these projects continue to travel the world and foster knowledge exchange, she will give an outlook for the future intersections between bio art and science. The lecture will be moderated by Liu Gang, co-curator of “Art Macao 2025”, and conducted mainly in English with simultaneous interpretation in Mandarin available. Registration for the abovementioned activities can be made through the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5). If the number of registrants in the workshops exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Limited seats are available for on-site registration and distribution is on a first-come-first-served basis. In addition, “Music in MAM” concerts will be held on 21 September and 12 October, at 4pm, at the exhibition hall on the second floor of MAM. The Macao Orchestra will present live performances of classic music and offer diverse artistic experiences of visual and auditory delights. No registration is required, and all are welcome to enjoy the performance. Guided tours in the form of interactive theatre at the Box Theatre will be available in October, leading “Friends of MAM” to explore the cultural connotations behind the Main Exhibition and Borrowed Hands of the Public Art Exhibition. Details will be announced in due course.

The Main Exhibition, themed “Hey, what brings you here?”, invites the public to reflect on the history, memory and current complexities of Macao in a global context through nearly 80 works by 46 artists from 13 countries and regions. The exhibition presents a number of artworks exploring the intersection of technology and art, such as Close Encounters with Inner Aliens by Chan Hung-Lu, which explores human imagination of ‘the others’ through AI technology; and How to Make an Ocean by Kasia Molga, which examines the connection between human emotions and the ecological environment by nurturing algae with tears. The Main Exhibition is open at MAM until 19 October. The Museum is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. Guided tours in Cantonese are available at 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays during the exhibition period.

“Art Macao 2025” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts Macau.

For more information about the “Art Macao 2025”, please visit the event’s webpage at www.artmacao.mo, follow the “artmacao” page on Instagram, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.