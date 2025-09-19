Social Security Fund Electronic Services Maintenance

MACAU, September 19 - To ensure the smooth operation of its electronic services, the Social Security Fund will conduct a scheduled system upgrade and maintenance on Saturday, 20 September, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During this time, access to the Social Security Fund’s online services, as well as the “Macao One Account”, “Business & Associations Platform”, and related programs on self-service machines, may be temporarily unavailable for login. The public is kindly advised to take note of this maintenance schedule.

