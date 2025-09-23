PrecisioNext Signs Top-Tier OSAT Partner, Igniting Packaging Revolution with Mass Transfer Technology

PrecisioNext has secured a strategic partnership with a leading OSAT provider for its XBonder Pro FOPLP needle based mass transfer equipment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After six months of rigorous testing, PrecisioNext has secured a strategic partnership with a leading OSAT provider for its XBonder Pro FOPLP needle based mass transfer equipment - marking the first large-scale adoption of mass transfer technology in IC packaging. This breakthrough promises to transform both wafer-level (WLP) and panel-level (PLP) packaging. PrecisioNext is also collaborating with a global top-5 OSAT and major power device manufacturer on wafer-level applications of XBonder Pro.The Core Challenge: Precision and UPHDie transfer is the critical bottleneck in advanced packaging. As advanced packaging of PLP/ WLP require subsequent processes like Redistribution Layer (RDL) after die attach, the demand for die attach placement accuracy is extremely high (±7μm to ±3μm), traditional die bonders face an impossible tradeoff:High-precision models achieve just hundreds UPH.Throughput boosts require multiple bond heads/nozzles, increasing: machine complexity, capital costs, and failure rates from nozzle variability.As IC designs increasingly feature smaller and more numerous chips, traditional die bonder (pick-and-place ) simply can't scale.How Mass Transfer Changes the GamePrecisioNext's needle-based technology delivers:1. 10x Efficiency Gain vs traditional die bonding2. Multi-fold Cost Reduction in die attach3. 30K UPH at high precision (±3μm capable)4. Zero Nozzle Wear issues that plague multi-head systemsTechnical Breakdown: Pick-and-Place vs Needle Based Mass TransferTraditional Process (Industry Standard):1. Ejector pins lift die through blue tape2. Nozzle picks die via vacuum3. Vision alignment precedes placement→ Each action consumes precious millisecondsPrecisioNext's Innovation:1. Wafer flips upside down2. Needle array aligns with substrate3. Direct needle press die transfer in bulk→ Eliminates 60% of movementsProven in MiniLED production (300K+ UPH), this architecture has been adapted for IC packaging via the XBonder Pro series. The needle-type mass transfer process offers high efficiency and significantly reduces electricity and compressed air consumption, make FOPLP economically viable at scale, reduce capex/opex for advanced packaging lines.PrecisioNext's partnerships with tier-1 OSATs validate mass transfer as the future of high-volume, precision packaging - finally breaking the UPH and accuracy deadlock that has constrained the industry.

