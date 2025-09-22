Runmefit Introduces RACER 3 and RACER 4 Light, Intelligent, and Built to Endure

Runmefit RACER Series is Now Available for Pre-order runmefit_logo Runmefit RACER 3 Sports Watch Tracks Everything You Need

Discover Runmefit RACER 3 & 4: ultra-light smartwatches designed for comfort and precision, with clean display and advanced performance tracking.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runmefit today introduced the RACER 3 and RACER 4 , two next-generation smartwatches designed to combine precision performance tracking, effortless comfort, and long-lasting endurance. Built for runners and everyday sports enthusiasts, the new RACER series capture every detail of movement while maintaining a simple, intuitive and lightweight experience.Weighing just 39 grams, the RACER 3 and RACER 4 are so light that athletes will barely feel them during long runs or everyday wear. The watches features a 1.43" HD AMOLED display that highlights key metrics at a glance, keeping attention on the run itself rather than on-screen navigation.Beneath this simplicity lies a powerful system that delivers real-time precision. From pace and distance to steps, calories, and continuous activity tracking, every detail is measured with accuracy athletes can rely on. Each workout and health measurement syncs directly into the Runmefit App, transforming raw activity logs into a well-structured timeline of progress and performance.This creates an all-in-one performance ecosystem that turns raw numbers into clear, actionable information.The advantage becomes even greater with Runmefit AI. Rather than static figures, athletes receive evolving insights that adapt to their performance. Within the App, Runmefit AI provides evolving guidance, from recovery cues to adaptive training suggestions, offering runners feedback that feels as personal as a coach’s advice. With every session automatically stored in the Runmefit App, performance management becomes effortless — smart, connected, and built around each athlete's journey.Battery performance reinforces the focus on endurance. Both RACER 3 and RACER 4 can run up to 15 days without charging, while continuous running mode delivers up to 36 hours of nonstop tracking. From daily training to ultramarathons, athletes can depend on the watches to last as long as they do.The RACER series delivers a focused, essential experience, ideal for runners who want simplicity without compromise. builds on that foundation, offering a more advanced display, expanded training options, and in-app AI analysis for athletes seeking greater independence. Together, the new lineup reflects Runmefit's belief that wearable technology should adapt to the user, not the other way around."The RACER series has always been about more than hardware," said Kwan C, COO of Runmefit. "The keys to earning trust are precision, durability, and sleek design. The RACER series reflect this philosophy — light on the wrist, powerful in performance, and ready for every stage of your fitness journey."The Runmefit RACER 3 and RACER 4 are now available at store.runmefit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.