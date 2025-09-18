Maximize your VA clinic visit with My HealtheVet

My HealtheVet is key to making the most of your every health care appointment. By taking a few simple steps before a visit, Veterans can ensure personalized, attentive and efficient care tailored to their unique health needs.

Gather your information

One of the most important steps you can take before your appointment is to collect your key health information.

Be sure to bring:

A complete list of medications (prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, and supplements).

Any recent medical records from non-VA providers.

Test results or hospital discharge papers, if applicable.

“Having accurate information about medications and recent treatments helps the care team provide the safest, most effective care,” said Eloise Gamez, a registered nurse. “It saves time and ensures nothing important is missed.”

Write down questions and concerns

Appointments move quickly, and it’s easy to forget questions once you’re in the exam room. Before your visit, write down any health concerns you want to discuss with your provider. This way, your provider can address the issues that matter most to you.

Examples might include:

New or worsening symptoms.

Concerns about sleep, energy or mood changes.

Questions about how diet, exercise or other lifestyle changes could improve your health.

“You definitely don’t want to go in without a clear direction for the visit,” said Thaddeus Rix, a Marine Corps Veteran. “I was encouraged to write things down, and that’s helping me focus on my health concerns.”

Arrive early, use My HealtheVet

Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early. This gives you time for check-in, paperwork and routine screenings, like blood pressure or weight checks. Veterans can also take advantage of My HealtheVet, VA’s secure online portal, which allows Veterans to:

Communicate securely with their care team.

Review upcoming appointments.

Request prescription refills.

Partner in your care

The mission of VA clinics nationwide is to provide compassionate, Veteran-centered care. But the most effective care happens when Veterans take an active role in the process.

“The foundation of effective health care lies in open, thoughtful communication between patients and their health care providers,” said Dr. Imran Yazdani, assistant chief of Staff at West Texas VA Health Care System. “When both the patient and doctor take the time to prepare for a routine visit, it ensures that we address all the patient’s concerns. This in turn makes the appointment an effective conversation about their health.”

By preparing ahead of time—gathering your information, writing down questions and arriving ready—you’re setting yourself up for success at your VA appointment. For questions about appointments or available services, Veterans can call their local VA Health Care System or correspond directly with their care team using My HealtheVet.