Janice Brathwaite Launches Workplace Transformations to Help Organizations Build Thriving, People-First Cultures

Award-Winning Leader Introduces Proven Five-Pillar Workplace Transformation Method™ for Nonprofit and For-Profit Organizations

My mission is to help organizations identify which ‘bricks’ need repair and rebuild a culture where people can thrive.”
— Janice Brathwaite

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janice Brathwaite, award-winning healthcare workforce leader and Organizational Culture Strategist, officially announces the launch of her company, Workplace Transformations. The firm provides executives, HR leaders, and managers with tools to repair culture debt, activate team potential, and drive sustainable performance through Brathwaite’s signature Workplace Transformation Method™.

Brathwaite says, “When I asked myself, ‘Why haven’t things gotten better for employees?’ I realized the root of the problem was culture. That question inspired me to create Workplace Transformations and the Workplace Transformation Method™, so leaders would finally have a clear path to building workplaces where both people and organizations thrive.”

She adds, “The state of your organizational culture is the foundation of your success. Too often, leaders overlook culture until it becomes toxic. My mission is to help organizations identify which ‘bricks’ need repair and rebuild a culture where people can thrive.”

With over 17 years of experience guiding mission-driven organizations, Brathwaite has worked with healthcare providers, nonprofits, and Fortune 500 companies, including Xerox, Motorola, and Procter & Gamble. Named Employer Partner of the Year by Operation Able, she is also a Certified Executive and Life Coach with a Master’s in Management from Cambridge College. Her method blends Lean practices, organizational culture assessments, and values-driven hiring to help organizations improve retention, engagement, and recruitment.

Her signature Workplace Transformation Method™ is a five-pillar framework that guides organizations through diagnosing cultural misalignment, aligning values and leadership, attracting the right talent, engaging employees through collaboration, and sustaining progress with accountability. This proven process provides leaders with a clear roadmap to repair culture debt and create workplaces where people feel valued and supported.

Brathwaite's thought leadership has been featured on podcasts including High Velocity Radio, Reach Radio, "Amplifying Leadership," "Canned," "The Road to Wellbeing" and "Notes on Resilience."

She also authors "The Culture Catalyst," a monthly LinkedIn newsletter read by executives and HR leaders across industries.

Workplace Transformations serves nonprofit and for-profit organizations with 100 to 1,500 employees, with specialized expertise in healthcare and medical services.

Learn more at wptransformation.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Workplace Transformations

Founded by award-winning healthcare workforce leader and Organizational Culture Strategist Janice Brathwaite, Workplace Transformations helps executives, HR leaders, and managers build people-first workplace cultures using the proven five-pillar Workplace Transformation Method™. The firm offers coaching, consulting, and assessments that empower organizations to reduce turnover, enhance collaboration, and improve long-term performance. Learn more at wptransformation.com.

