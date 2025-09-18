State of Idaho releases Advanced Nuclear Strategic Framework to strengthen energy leadership and economic growth

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Strategic Energy Alliance (ISEA) released the Idaho Advanced Nuclear Strategic Framework (ANSF), a comprehensive plan developed by ISEA and a broad coalition of stakeholders to guide the future of advanced nuclear energy in Idaho.

The framework outlines a clear strategy to ensure Idaho continues to lead the nation in energy innovation by advancing next-generation nuclear technologies that are safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable, and secure. It reflects extensive input from public and private partners, including Idaho’s electric utilities, the Idaho National Laboratory, universities, state agencies, local governments, and industry leaders.

“Idaho has a proud history as the birthplace of nuclear energy, and this framework sets the course for our state to remain at the forefront of advanced nuclear development. By working together, we can strengthen our energy security, expand workforce opportunities, and grow Idaho’s economy while delivering affordable and reliable power for Idaho families and businesses," Governor Little said.

The ANSF highlights Idaho’s unique strengths in supporting advanced nuclear deployment, including:

Idaho National Laboratory’s expertise in nuclear research and development, including decades of innovation in reactor design and demonstration.

in nuclear research and development, including decades of innovation in reactor design and demonstration. Educational partnerships across Idaho’s universities and community colleges that build a strong workforce pipeline for advanced nuclear careers, which complements Idaho’s innovative LAUNCH program for in-demand careers.

across Idaho’s universities and community colleges that build a strong workforce pipeline for advanced nuclear careers, which complements Idaho’s innovative LAUNCH program for in-demand careers. Rich mineral resources , such as thorium and uranium, that provide a foundation for next-generation nuclear fuel.

, such as thorium and uranium, that provide a foundation for next-generation nuclear fuel. Industry and utility collaboration to ensure advanced nuclear is evaluated as a long-term option to meet growing energy demand.

to ensure advanced nuclear is evaluated as a long-term option to meet growing energy demand. Regional partnerships, including the Tri-State Nuclear Compact with Utah and Wyoming and the Intermountain-West Nuclear Energy Corridor, that strengthen Idaho’s role in national energy leadership.

The framework also identifies key policy recommendations, including establishing a State Energy Fund to support nuclear development and leveraging the new Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development (SPEED) Council to streamline energy project development.

“The Advanced Nuclear Strategic Framework positions Idaho to attract private investment, expand supply chains, and prepare the workforce necessary to lead in this critical industry. This is an important step in ensuring Idaho continues to deliver reliable energy solutions that benefit our citizens and our economy," OEMR Administrator Cally Younger said.

The Idaho Advanced Nuclear Strategic Framework is available here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/idaho-advanced-nuclear-strategic-framework.pdf