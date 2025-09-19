Association of Nigerians in Diaspora Concludes Houston Press Conference on Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road Diversion

Stella Ifeoma Okengwu ANID Houston Press Conference Group Houston Press Conference

Press conference in Houston underscores the importance of inclusive planning and safeguarding diaspora investments in Nigeria’s future growth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora (ANID) concluded its world press conference on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Radisson Country Suites in Katy, Texas. The event brought diaspora investors, stakeholders, and community leaders together to discuss the Federal Government’s engagement with diaspora investors affected by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road diversion.

The conference was hosted by Ivy Okoro of Evomah Communications, co-hosted with Dr. Hakeem Tijani, and featured a keynote address by Mrs. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, CEO of WinHomes Global Services. Okengwu praised the government for opening dialogue with diaspora investors, describing it as a milestone toward restoring trust and accountability.

“Dialogue has begun, and that is already a meaningful step. If nurtured sincerely, it can serve as a model for future partnerships between Nigerians at home and the 50 million-strong diaspora abroad,” Okengwu said.

Diaspora investors who had been directly affected shared testimonials on the financial and emotional impact of project disruptions. Speakers included Dr. Kimberly Stark, Mr. Bovi Oladele, Mr. Ovie Aweghogho, and Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, ANID spokesperson.

Pastor Bajo, representing the Houston chapter of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), highlighted the importance of protecting investor confidence as a foundation for Nigeria’s economic growth. He encouraged policymakers to adopt transparent processes and strengthen communication channels for large-scale infrastructure projects.

The conference included a robust Q&A session with members of the press and attendees. Okengwu emphasized the association’s call for fairness, investor protection, and constructive engagement with the Federal Government.

Significance of the Dialogue

ANID’s Houston conference came at a time when diaspora investors, many with approved projects, faced disruptions from road diversion alignments that displaced properties. The government’s decision to engage in dialogue is a significant step toward inclusive infrastructure planning in Nigeria.

Speakers called for specific follow-up actions:

Evaluation of demolished property

Fair compensation for affected investors

Clear investor protection policies

Timely communication on project realignments

Mechanisms to include diaspora voices in decision-making

Closing the event, Okengwu stated, “This is not just a conversation; it is a commitment to partnership. When the diaspora and the government work together transparently, Nigeria’s growth has no limits.”

The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora reaffirmed its mission to advocate for Nigerians abroad, protect their investments, and strengthen ties with the Federal Government of Nigeria. Attendees described the conference as a turning point, shifting the conversation from grievance to growth, and from uncertainty to renewed hope.

About ANID

The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora (ANID) is dedicated to promoting the interests of Nigerians abroad, supporting diaspora investments, and fostering collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria. For more information, visit https://nigeriansindiaspora.info/

Legal Disclaimer:

