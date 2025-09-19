Sophisticated Marketing Solutions Expands Services with New Social Media Specialist Hire

New social media specialist Mindy Jo Bradley joins Sophisticated Marketing Solutions, offering expertise in digital strategy, social media management, and PPC.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sophisticated Marketing Solutions is pleased to announce the hiring of Mindy Jo Bradley as its new Social Media Specialist. The agency can now offer full social media management services to both new and existing clients thanks to this strategic addition.With more than ten years of expertise creating and implementing digital strategies, Mindy is a results-oriented marketing specialist. She is skilled at using paid advertisement, email, and social media to increase engagement and drive growth. She develops effective marketing strategies with measurable results by combining data analysis with creative content creation.Throughout her career, she has worked with a variety of organizations, including non-profits, small businesses, and tech startups, helping them establish their online presence to generate leads and sales. As the Founder and Marketing Consultant at Minjo Marketing, she scaled social media audiences from zero to thousands organically, consistently driving engagement and lead generation. She also developed customer personas and brand positioning strategies tailored to client goals. Additionally, as a freelance volunteer, she successfully launched and managed social media channels for local government and public institutions in a traditionally offline community."We are excited to bring Mindy's experience to Sophisticated Marketing Solutions and help our clients grow in the online environment," said William Campos, founder of the company. "Her passion for the fast-paced, ever-changing world of social media and her proven track record of success make her a valuable asset to our team."Mindy holds a Bachelor of Marketing and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Idaho State University. She is also a Google Product Manager Certified and Meta Community Manager Certified professional. In her personal time, Mindy enjoys hiking and spending time outdoors with her family, hoping to one day spot a Gila Monster on the trails.About Sophisticated Marketing SolutionsSophisticated Marketing Solutions is a digital marketing agency based in Mesa, AZ, that specializes in PPC (Pay-Per-Click) and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategies. As a Google Partner and Microsoft Advertising Partner, the company creates and manages high-performance advertising campaigns with a focus on affordability and effectiveness. They offer services that emphasize research, targeting, and analysis to drive results such as leads, traffic, and sales. The agency prides itself on a transparent and ethical business approach, avoiding startup fees and working as a "partner" with its clients.

