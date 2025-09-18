Citrus Wellness Co. Launches Luxury Filtered Showerhead for Healthier Skin, Stronger Hair, and a Cleaner Planet

Installing the Citrus Filtered Showerhead for a cleaner, healthier shower.

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bothell-based Citrus Wellness Co. has introduced the Citrus Filtered Showerhead , created to make daily showers feel cleaner while supporting skin, hair, and environmental well-being.Chlorine, heavy metals, and other impurities in tap water can contribute to dryness, irritation, and buildup over time. They have also been linked to potential long-term health risks. The Citrus Filtered Showerhead is designed to help minimize these effects with a triple-media filter that makes every shower feel cleaner and gentler on skin and hair.Sustainability is at the core of both the product design and the business model. With the Citrus Takeback Program, customers return used filters in the included pouch. Each filter is then separated by material and recycled, repurposed, or regenerated, helping create a closed-loop system that reduces waste.“As a company rooted in the Pacific Northwest, we’re inspired by the region’s focus on health, nature, and sustainability. The Citrus Filtered Showerhead brings those values home as a simple daily upgrade, supporting your skin, your hair, and the planet, without adding extra steps to your routine.” – Miles Colon, Co-Founder of Citrus Wellness Co.Built for years of daily use, the Citrus Filtered Showerhead features:-Triple-media filtration – KDF-55, granular activated carbon, and vitamin C-Three spray settings – jet, rain, and mist – for customizable use-304 stainless steel body, offering durable construction with a modern finish-Filter takeback program designed for recycling and waste reduction-Six-month average filter life with subscription options availableThe Citrus Filtered Showerhead retails for $229, with 10% savings available through the refill subscription program. 6-month replacement filters are $79 ($70 with subscription). Every showerhead comes with free refunds for 30 days, no questions asked, plus a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.The Citrus Filtered Showerhead is available now at www.citruswellnessco.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.