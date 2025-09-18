Judges, lawyers, legislators honored at 2025 ceremony for advancing administration of justice in Missouri





18 September 2025





BRANSON, Mo. – At an annual ceremony honoring service to Missouri and the state’s judiciary, seven judicial officers, three lawyers, and nine legislators were honored for their contributions to protecting and improving the effective administration of justice in Missouri. The ceremony was held Thursday morning, September 18, 2025, as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all the state’s judges, in St. Louis.





Chief Justice W. Brent Powell gave nine chief justice awards to individuals “who serve the judiciary with diligence and integrity” and “who have made – and continue to make – significant contributions to the Missouri judiciary and the people of this state.” He noted his comments were a brief summary and “barely scratch the surface of their accomplishments.”





Receiving the judicial excellence award for appellate judges was Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, who has served the judiciary for 33 years – as a municipal judge, associate circuit judge, circuit judge, presiding judge, and now chief judge of the Western District appeals court. Powell singled out Gabbert for his service as an adjunct professor at several Kansas City-area colleges, spending “considerable time investing in the future of our profession and civic education” and “helping raise the next generation of legal professionals.”





Next, Powell presented the judicial excellence award for circuit judges to Judge Jerry Harmison, presiding judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), who was recognized as a leader in the greater Springfield community even before becoming a judge. As a judge, however, Harmison “has displayed new depths of leadership,” Powell said. In a recent “time of change and transition” as the Greene County circuit court has had vast turnover on its bench, “Harmison has been a steady hand at the helm, steering his circuit court forward” while “treating parties, jurors, and colleagues alike with fairness and respect.”





Receiving the judicial excellence award for associate circuit judges was Judge Susan Long in Jackson County (16th Judicial Circuit). Powell noted she brought “an extensive and reputable practice in the area of family law” to the bench in 2015, saying “she was my go-to expert on questions related to domestic law when I served on the trial bench.” He said Long has continued to serve on a number of state and local court committees and “has been a mentor , educator, and role model, inspiring other lawyers and law students,” demonstrating an “exemplary and longstanding commitment to the profession.”





Powell presented the judicial excellence award for service as a commissioner to Commissioner William Gust of St. Louis County (21st Judicial Circuit), whose colleagues say “constantly goes above and beyond to make the court and the bar a better place for all of us.” Powell praised Gust’s work to improve access to and understanding of the probate process, as well as his work on several state and local committees, calling him “an inspiration to colleagues and court staff.”





Next, Powell presented the judicial excellence award for access to justice to Stephanie White Thorn, director of special projects for the Supreme Court of Missouri and executive director for two statewide commissions dedicated to improving the administration of justice in Missouri. Combining her administrative and legal experience, Powell said White-Thorn “has been an integral part of each commission’s work to promote procedural fairness in Missouri through ongoing data collection, public outreach, and education and training,” which have driven a number of updates to rules of practice and procedure.





Receiving the chief justice award for civic education was Judge Matthew P. Hamner of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. Powell praised the “Missouri Law Matters” legal podcast about Missouri courts and Missouri law Hamner has spearheaded “to improve public understanding of our courts and the people who serve in them.” Powell encouraged judges to consider sharing their stories on the podcast.





Next, Powell presented the Honorable Clifford Ahrens Excellence in Technical Advancements Award to Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi, an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County (21st Judicial Circuit). He noted Ghasedi, for the past two years, has led the case management oversight team, a key part of the statewide committee overseeing technology in the courts, including the statewide case management system and Case.net, the public portal to view case information in the system. “Judge Ghasedi brings to this role a unique combination of thoughtfulness, fresh ideas, passion for technology, and sensitivity to the internal and external impacts of decisions,” Powell said. “We are very thankful for her willingness to devote time and energy as a go-to person in court automation.”





Powell then presented two Chief Justice Special Awards. First, he recognized Bill Bay, a St. Louis attorney who just finished his term as president of the American Bar Association, just the eighth attorney from Missouri to serve in that capacity. Powell praised Bay’s numerous examples of “stepping up to serve,” saying Bay “has always answered the call when the judiciary and the Bar needed strong leadership and clear vision to improve the administration of justice in this state. ... His commitment to our profession and pride in being a Missouri lawyer has been a source of strength and inspiration to all of us.” Second, Powell recognized Sherrill Rosen, who retired in January after serving three decades as a family court commissioner in Jackson County (16th Judicial Circuit), noting she finished her distinguished career with numerous awards from the legal community recognizing her professional accomplishments. Powell said, “Her contributions to family law in Missouri are numerous and widespread” and her years of outstanding work “has been reflected in the lives of many, many children and families throughout the state of Missouri.”





Finally, Powell presented Joplin attorney Shelly Dreyer, outgoing president of The Missouri Bar, with the Maurice B. Graham Award, given in recognition of exemplary service to the Bar and judiciary. Powell led the judges in the room in a moment of silence in honor of Graham, who died last week, and his “incredible contributions to our profession and to the people of this great state.” Powell said Dreyer’s “obvious love for our profession and service to others is readily apparent,” noting, during the past year, she had “encouraged us to help each other through civility, to build confidence in ourselves and our peers, to promote a healthier legal profession, to strengthen our legal institutions and public trust in them, and to use our unique positions to solve problems and foster unity.”





Dreyer then presented, on behalf of The Missouri Bar, its Theodore McMillian Judicial Excellence Award to Judge Lisa Van Amburg, retired judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Judge Cotton Walker, a circuit judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit (Cole County); and posthumously to Judge Tracey Mason-White, an associate circuit judge in Sullivan County (in the 9th Judicial Circuit), who died in December 2024.





Senator Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe

Senator Nick Schroer, R-Defiance

Senator Curtis Trent, R-Springfield

Representative John Black, R-Marshfield

Representative Cameron Parker, R-Campbell

Representative David Dolan, R-Sikeston

Representative David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia

Representative Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia

Representative Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville The Judicial Conference also recognized nine legislators for their efforts in their efforts to further the administration of justice in service to the judicial system and the citizens of Missouri:





