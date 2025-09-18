Joyleaf Named Best Dispensary in New Jersey at NECANN Cup 2025

Joyleaf Dispensary Is Setting the Standard for Cannabis Retail Excellence in New Jersey

We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Dispensary in New Jersey.” — Dharshini Casinathen

ROSELLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joyleaf Dispensary is proud to announce it has been awarded Best Dispensary Overall in New Jersey at the prestigious 2025 NECANN Cup, held September 5-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The NECANN Cup—also known as the Cup of Champions—is the Northeast's premier, third-party blind-evaluation cannabis competition, debuting this year in New Jersey.Judged by secret shoppers who evaluated customer experience, budtender knowledge, operational excellence, and community impact, the NECANN Cup honored top-performing dispensaries across the state. With over 220 licensed dispensaries operating in New Jersey, Joyleaf Weed Dispensary was recognized as the best, standing out for delivering a five-star customer service experience and exemplifying excellence in retail cannabis operations.“We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Dispensary in New Jersey ,” said Dharshini Casinathen, Co-Founder and President of Joyleaf. “This award reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, the collaboration of our vendor partners, and the strong support of the Roselle community. At Joyleaf, we believe in offering the right cannabis product at the right moment—and this recognition shows that our mission is resonating.”Jason Ackerman, Joyleaf’s Co-Founder, added: “For over 50 years, our family has been proud to do business in Roselle. To now bring the town’s first dispensary and be recognized as the best in the state is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our deep commitment to this beautiful community.”The NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention is one of the region’s largest industry gatherings, with more than 5,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors this year. Winning the NECANN Cup places Joyleaf at the forefront of cannabis retail in the state and underscores its commitment to destigmatizing cannabis, empowering customers through education, and creating joyful community experiences.

