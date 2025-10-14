DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative and Medical Spa Announces Integrated Aesthetic Care Model in Gilbert

Clinic outlines combined surgical and non surgical services, patient communication standards, and plans for measured growth

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrSkin in Gilbert, Arizona announces its integrated care model that combines plastic surgery, regenerative medicine, and medical spa services under one roof. The clinic was founded by clinical director Joy Chapman and operations lead Terence Kazlow, who identified a gap between boutique med spas and larger surgery centers and set out to provide a single location where patients can consult on surgical and non surgical options with consistent clinical oversight.Planning for DrSkin began in late 2020 and the clinic opened in September 2022. Chapman and Kazlow built the operation drawing on experience in direct patient care, orthopedics, capital equipment, and clinic operations. Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Rohit Jaswal joined to provide surgical procedures alongside minimally invasive treatments.DrSkin reports a service catalog of more than 200 offerings, including exosome therapy, RF microneedling, PRF gel treatments, and fat grafting. Care plans follow a good, better, best consultation framework that considers medical history, lifestyle, goals, and timelines. According to Chapman, the aim is to present options with clear benefits, risks, and expected recovery so patients can make informed decisions.The clinic describes its communication standards as in house and responsive, with staff addressing patient messages from early morning through late evening. “Patients should have direct access to the team that knows their chart,” Kazlow said. “Our objective is timely follow up and clear next steps.”Technology selection is overseen by Kazlow, who evaluates devices and indications prior to acquisition. The clinic states that equipment decisions are based on safety data, training requirements, and anticipated clinical value.DrSkin participates in the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau and has sponsored local schools and sports teams. The organization is currently focused on facility improvements and staffing to support measured growth, including the possibility of future expansion in the region.“Our priority is appropriate care,” Chapman said. “If a different treatment or a different timeline is in the patient’s best interest, that is the recommendation they receive.”For information about services or consultations, visit drskinmedspa.com

