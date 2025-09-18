CHALK MOUNTAIN SERVICES OF TEXAS NAMED GRAND CHAMPION OF TXTA TRUCK SAFETY CONTEST

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalk Mountain Services of Texas has been named Texas Trucking Association’s (TXTA) 2025 Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. This prestigious honor was bestowed upon Chalk on July 31 during TXTA’s Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. The honor of Grand Champion is awarded to the company with the lowest accident frequency rate and the most comprehensive and effective safety program. In addition to being named TXTA’s Grand Champion, Chalk also took first place in the Local Over 10 Million Mile category, and Senior Director of Safety, David Serach, received TXTA’s Distinguished Safety Award.

“These awards are a testament to the unwavering dedication to safety and quality demonstrated by the team at Chalk Mountain,” said Chalk CEO Aaron Yeager. The company has been named Grand Champion three times in the past four years and has achieved victories in its mileage category for four consecutive years. “We couldn’t be prouder of their efforts and results,” Yeager added.

Known as the “Unified Voice of Texas Trucking," TXTA has served the Texas trucking industry since 1932. The organization stands as a trusted advocate for public policy, educational excellence, and professional safety. Its 1000 member organizations range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas was founded in 2006 and is a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, managing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Ohio.

