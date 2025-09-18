Job Announcement: Investigative Counsel for the N.D. Office of Guardianship and Conservatorship

Investigative Counsel

Agency: North Dakota Office of Guardianship and Conservatorship

Location: Bismarck, ND

Hiring Salary Range: $95,000 - $115,000/annually

Closing Date: October 6, 2025

The North Dakota Office of Guardianship and Conservatorship (OGC) is a newly created state agency dedicated to strengthening protections for some of North Dakota’s most vulnerable citizens. Established by the 69th Legislative Assembly, the OGC provides centralized oversight, regulation, and support for guardianship and conservatorship services across the state.



The Office’s focus is to ensure accountability, transparency, and high-quality service delivery in guardianship and conservatorship. To accomplish this, the OGC:

Licenses and regulates professional guardians and conservators.

Establishes ethical and professional standards for practice.

Provides training, guidance, and resources to guardians and conservators.

Monitors performance and investigates misconduct to safeguard individuals under care.

Maintains a registry of removed guardians and conservators to prevent repeat misconduct.

Administers funding and ensures services are sustainable, effective, and compliant with state and federal law.



The Investigative Counsel will serve as both the chief legal advisor and enforcement officer for the Office of Guardianship and Conservatorship (OGC), blending traditional legal counsel with the unique responsibility of establishing the agency’s complaint and enforcement framework. This is a foundational legal leadership opportunity to design and implement processes that will safeguard vulnerable citizens and set statewide standards for accountability. The role offers high visibility at the top levels of state government — working closely with legislators, the courts, and the Governor — while also conducting investigations, issuing subpoenas, and shaping rules and policies that will define the agency’s long-term effectiveness.



Key Responsibilities:

Lead Investigations and Case Management – Direct investigations into noncompliance under NDCC 54-68, including interviews, subpoenas, depositions, and case oversight.

Enforce Compliance and Discipline – Issue formal complaints, recommend or arrange disciplinary hearings, represent the agency at hearings, and coordinate referrals to law enforcement when appropriate.

Provide Legal Counsel to the Agency – Serve as chief legal advisor to the Executive Director and Operations Committee; draft rules, provide legal opinions, and prepare memoranda on legal and regulatory issues.

Develop and Shape Legal Frameworks – Research laws and best practices to guide the agency; recommend and draft administrative rules aligned with NDCC 54-68; advise on proposed legislation.

Support Accountability and Transparency – Ensure fair complaint and appeals processes and contribute to policies that protect vulnerable citizens while building trust in the agency’s oversight role.



What You’ll Bring:

Commitment to public service and protecting vulnerable citizens through fair and transparent processes.

Strong investigative and analytical skills, with the ability to manage complex cases from intake through resolution.

Confidence in leading hearings, drafting legal documents, and issuing disciplinary actions.

The ability to balance dual responsibilities as both legal counsel and enforcement officer for a new agency.

Excellent legal writing, research, and communication skills to support decision-making at the highest levels of government.



Qualifications:

Juris Doctor (JD) from an accredited law school.

Licensed and in good standing to practice law in North Dakota (or eligible for admission by motion).

At least two (2) years of professional legal experience preferably with an emphasis in administrative, regulatory, criminal, or civil litigation.

Demonstrated ability to conduct investigations, prepare legal documents, and represent an organization in legal proceedings.

Preference will be given to candidates with specific experience in a government or regulatory body.



Location: Bismarck, ND (potential for hybrid in the future). The successful candidate will need to reside within the state of North Dakota.



Hiring Salary Range: $95,000 - $115,000/annually

Application Procedures:

Applicants must complete the on-line application via the Career site at www.nd.gov/careers. The application must be submitted by 11:59 pm Central Standard Time (CST) on the closing date.

All potential applicants must attach and/or upload the following documents in a .pdf, .doc, or .docx format at the time of application:

Cover Letter

Resume

College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable)

Three professional references

Due to access to restricted information, the successful candidate will be required to complete a satisfactory criminal background check.

Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Office of Guardianship and Conservatorship does not provide sponsorships.

For more information or if you need accommodation or assistance in the application or selection process, contact Hope Wedul, HR Business Partner at 701-328-3357 or at hwedul@nd.gov.

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the Application Process or uploading attachments, please contact recruiter@nd.gov or (701) 328-3290.

