Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly Endorses Neil Khot for U.S. Congress at Campaign Office Grand Opening

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly endorses Neil Khot for 8th District Congressional seat

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCHAUMBURG, ILL., September 15, 2025 – At the grand opening of Neil Khot’s new campaign office in Schaumburg on September 14, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly announced his endorsement of Neil Khot, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District.In his remarks, Mayor Dailly praised Neil’s dedication to working families, his experience as a successful small business leader, and his commitment to building consensus-driven solutions in Washington. The endorsement comes as Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi seeks a Senate seat, leaving IL-08 with an open race for new leadership.“I’m proud to support Neil Khot for Congress,” said Mayor Dailly. “Neil has lived the immigrant story, built jobs here in Illinois, and understands what our communities need. He will be a strong advocate for Schaumburg and for families across the district.”Neil Khot expressed gratitude for the Mayor’s support: “I’m honored to have Mayor Dailly’s trust and endorsement. Schaumburg is a cornerstone of this district, and I’m committed to fighting for working families, protecting Medicare and Social Security, and ensuring government works for the people — not just the political elite.”About Neil Khot for CongressNeil Khot is running to represent Illinois’ 8th Congressional District. A proven businessman, job creator, and community leader, he is committed to delivering affordable healthcare, protecting reproductive freedom, defending immigrant rights, and building an economy that works for every family.###Contact:Neil Khot for CongressCampaign Team - info@neilforcongress.comFinance Team – finance@neilforcongress.com

