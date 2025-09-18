MACON, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of 11 individuals in Macon-Bibb County following an extensive investigation into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs and firearms in the Middle Georgia area. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members or associates of the Macon Mafia, the largest criminal street gang in Macon. As such, they are alleged to have conspired together to obtain money, controlled substances, and other property by engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity, including the possession, distribution, trafficking, and sale of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Marijuana, and other drugs. As part of this scheme, defendant Akbar Harclerode, Sr., while in custody on separate charges, is alleged to have used the phone at the Bibb County jail to communicate with other members of the Macon Mafia on how to sell illegal drugs to other inmates and their family members.

Known as Operation “Westside Wakeup,” this investigation was initiated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in January 2025, with Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit joining soon after. The following law enforcement agencies also provided critical assistance throughout the duration of the operation: the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Property Investigation Unit, and Violent Crimes Unit.

Carr expanded his Gang Prosecution Unit to Macon just last year.

“When it comes to the war on fentanyl, we’re not letting up – we’re fighting to save lives,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “That’s why we expanded our Gang Prosecution Unit to Macon, so we could work with our local, state, and federal partners to combat drug trafficking and gang activity in our communities. We’re dismantling criminal networks all over Georgia and holding offenders accountable, and we won’t rest until all Georgians are safe.”

“This operation illustrates how the illicit drug trade reaches from the cell block to the city street,” said Bibb County Sheriff David J. Davis. “We can be very grateful for the dedicated work of the local, state, and federal investigators in bringing to justice those individuals who work to bring poison into our community.”

“This operation and subsequent indictment is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when local, state, and federal partners work together with a shared mission of keeping Georgia communities safe,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains committed to supporting our law enforcement partners as we target gang and drug trafficking networks that fuel violence and instability across our state.”

“The DEA, along with our law enforcement partners, are deploying all resources available to combat criminal organizations that are destroying our communities with guns, drugs and violence,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

“The FBI remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to dismantle the criminal networks fueling violence and drug trafficking in our communities,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Operation ‘Westside Wakeup’ is a strong example of the impact we can have when agencies come together to target organized crime at every level.”

In addition to the arrest and indictment of the 11 defendants, Operation “Westside Wakeup” resulted in the recovery of the following items:

Approximately 17 Pounds of Marijuana

Approximately 1.28 pounds of Cocaine/Crack Cocaine

Approximately 3 ounces of Ecstasy

Approximately 1 ounce of Fentanyl

8 fully automatic handguns

9mm handgun

GL-15 Rifle

AR-15 Rifle

Digital Scales and Packaging Materials

Approximately $110,000 in U.S. currency

Bibb County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Bibb County Grand Jury on Aug. 20, 2025, resulting in the indictment* of all 11 defendants.

Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges:

Hassan Harclerode, Sr. (aka Hot), 48, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

3 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

1 count of Trafficking Cocaine

1 count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

1 count of Trafficking Marijuana

Akbar Harclerode, Jr. (aka Lil Ark), 24, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

3 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Sale of Fentanyl

2 counts of Trafficking Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Akbar Harclerode, Sr. (aka Ark), 45, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Arias Clyde (aka A or Mafia), 41, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Rodney Clyde, 51, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Tylon Evans (aka Snake), 23, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Sale of Fentanyl

1 count of Sale of Methamphetamine

Thomas Butler (aka TJ), 49, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Gregory Woodard, Jr. (aka GDUBB), 41, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Chanika Randall (aka Shamill), 35, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Clarence Smith (aka Disco), 61, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Kierra Howard, 35, of Macon:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 115 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.