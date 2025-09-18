Prime Minister Carney announces appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians

CANADA, September 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP):

The Honourable Darren Fisher, P.C., Liberal (Chair)

The Honourable Greg Fergus, P.C., Liberal

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, P.C., Liberal

Iqwinder Gaheer, Liberal

Abdelhaq Sari, Liberal

Rob Morrison, Conservative

Alex Ruff, Conservative

Rhéal Fortin, Bloc Québécois

The Honourable Claude Carignan, P.C., Senate

The Honourable Marty Klyne, Senate

The Honourable Rebecca Patterson, Senate

In a time of rising global instability and evolving threats to Canada’s safety and sovereignty, the role of the NSICOP is more vital than ever. As a multi-party committee with members from both the House of Commons and the Senate, the NSICOP provides independent, non-partisan oversight of national security and intelligence activities carried out across the federal government – including by the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

By reviewing the work of these agencies, the NSICOP helps ensure that Canada’s security framework remains effective, accountable, and firmly grounded in democratic principles and the rule of law.

“In a more dangerous and divided world, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians plays an essential role in ensuring that our intelligence and security agencies can protect Canadians while upholding the democratic values and freedoms that define us. I am confident that the newly appointed members will bring the rigour, independence, and non-partisan spirit required to meet the challenges of this moment, strengthen accountability, and safeguard our sovereignty.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

All recognized party leaders in the House of Commons and all leaders and facilitators in the Senate were consulted ahead of these appointments.

The NSICOP was first created under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which received Royal Assent on June 22, 2017. It provides the Prime Minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed. These reports, which include findings and recommendations, are then tabled in both the House of Commons and the Senate. Since its launch, the NSICOP’s reports have touched on pressing issues such as foreign interference and cyber threats.

The Secretariat of the NSICOP assists the Committee in fulfilling its review mandate.

