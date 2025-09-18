Prime Minister Carney announces upcoming diplomatic appointments

CANADA, September 18 - In a more divided and dangerous world with rising geopolitical risks, Canada’s new government is strengthening our collaboration with allies and new trading partners.

Strong, principled, and effective diplomacy will be imperative to advance this mission and as we build the strongest economy in the G7. To this end, today the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will appoint:

The Honourable David Lametti as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations.

as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations. Vera Alexander as Ambassador of Canada to Germany.

Mr. Lametti and Ms. Alexander are accomplished leaders with wide-ranging experience representing Canada domestically and internationally, having served our country with distinction for decades.

The Prime Minister thanks the outgoing Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations, Bob Rae, for his exemplary service and his invaluable leadership to advance Canada’s interests, values, and partnerships at a hinge moment in the world’s history. The Prime Minister also honours the dedicated service and contributions of the late Ambassador to Germany and former Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.

Quote

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to strengthen and diversify our international partnerships, relying on principled and effective leaders to represent the value of Canada’s strength in a rapidly transforming world. David Lametti and Vera Alexander are well-positioned to advance this mission, and I thank them for their continued service to Canada.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

The United Nations (UN) is the preeminent and only universal membership international forum through which Canada develops and defends global standards and values core to Canadian interests. Canada has actively contributed to the UN since its foundation, including as its seventh-largest donor, contributing over US$1.6 billion in 2023. Canada also hosts the International Civil Aviation Organization, a UN specialized agency.

Canada and Germany enjoy a broad and co-operative bilateral relationship underpinned by important economic and security linkages. Germany is a G7 partner, Europe’s biggest economy, and Canada’s largest merchandise export market in the European Union. It is Canada’s sixth-largest trading partner globally, with two-way merchandise trade totalling $30.5 billion in 2024.

Mr. Lametti’s appointment as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations will be effective November 17, 2025.

Ms. Alexander’s appointment as Ambassador of Canada to Germany will be effective in the coming weeks.

Biographical notes