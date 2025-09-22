Bringnox Launches Fall Into Comfort Sale with Exciting Discounts on Smart Window Shades

Bringnox Fall Sale: 15% off smart motorized shades w/ tool-free install & smart home compatibility. Shop by Oct 9!

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringnox , a rising brand in smart window treatments, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Fall Into Comfort Sale, offering unbeatable savings on its premium smart motorized shades . The sale is available from September 5th to October 9th, 2025.Customers can enjoy significant discounts during the Fall Into Comfort Sale, including:- 10% off sitewide- 12% off purchases over $1,299- 15% off purchases over $2,000Bringnox’s window treatments are known for their sleek design, advanced technology, and effortless installation. The no-drill blinds offer a perfect blend of style, convenience, and energy efficiency, making them an ideal addition to any home.“We’re excited to offer these special discounts during our Fall Into Comfort Sale,” said Martin Wong, Co-Founder & Project Partner at Bringnox. “This sale is the perfect opportunity to enhance your home with smart, easy-to-install window shades that bring comfort and style to any space.”Key Features of Bringnox Smart Window Shades:- Tool-Free Installation: Enjoy quick, no-drill installation with our innovative spring-tension mounting system.- Smart Home Integration: Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and other smart platforms.- Energy Efficiency: Available in light-filtering and blackout fabrics to help reduce heating and cooling costs.- Child and Pet Safety: Cordless design for a safer living environment.The Fall Into Comfort Sale runs until October 9, 2025, and is available exclusively at https://www.bringnox.com About BringnoxBringnox is committed to offering smart, stylish, and energy-efficient window treatments that are easy to install and compatible with the latest home automation systems. With a focus on innovation, Bringnox strives to improve the everyday living experience of homeowners around the globe.

