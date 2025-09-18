Author Cleanne Lynn Johnson Releases New Novel 'The Love Hate I Get'

NEW HARTFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where right and wrong often blur into shades of gray, the most compelling stories emerge from the clash between our deepest loves and our darkest loyalties. Master storyteller Cleanne Lynn Johnson captures this very essence in her powerful new novel, " The Love Hate I Get ." This compelling story plunges readers into the heart of Chicago, where the lives of three unforgettable characters collide under the weight of a single, tragic night. Johnson weaves a narrative that is as much a poignant love story as it is a sharp critique of justice and redemption.The book introduces Mike, a police officer haunted by his partner's violence and his own silence. Neem is a resilient woman fighting to escape her past and build a future as a lawyer. Their paths cross in an unexpected way, forging a connection that threatens to shatter under the pressure of a dark secret. Their story intertwines with Liam, Mike's partner, a man whose descent into corruption forces everyone to question the line between protector and predator.At its core, the book explores a profound message: love and hate are not opposites but partners in a complex dance. It challenges readers to look beyond simple labels of hero and villain, arguing that humanity exists in the messy, flawed space in between. The story examines how loyalty can become a chain and how the pursuit of justice often demands a personal cost that reshapes the soul.This novel will deeply resonate with readers who enjoy character-driven literary fiction and gripping crime dramas. It appeals to those captivated by stories of moral complexity, social justice, and the resilience of the human spirit. Fans of authors who explore the intricacies of relationships against tense, urban backdrops will find themselves immersed in Johnson's world.Johnson's writing style is both evocative and insightful. She crafts prose that gets under the skin of her characters, laying bare their deepest fears and desires. Her background in storytelling and performance arts translates into a narrative with a strong, compelling voice and a rhythm that makes the book difficult to put down. She handles difficult themes with grace and unflinching honesty."The Love Hate I Get" is already published and available for purchase on Amazon, at all major online bookstores, and at retailers nationwide.About Cleanne LynnCleanne Lynn Johnson is a dynamic creator whose life is a vibrant tapestry of science and art. A registered dietitian and public health expert by training, she has always been a storyteller at heart. From captivating her family with tales as a child to hosting the inspiring "Beauty of Colors" podcast, she believes in the transformative power of sharing our truths. Her diverse published works, from poetry to inspirational quotes, all share a common mission: to celebrate diversity, empower individuals, and find beauty in every human experience. She brings this unique, multifaceted perspective to every page of her fiction.

