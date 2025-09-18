Benton Buyers Want Move-In Ready Homes, But Fewer Sellers Are Listing

Gershman Mortgage Logo

In Benton’s tight housing market, buyers are seeking move-in ready homes while fewer sellers are willing to list.

BENTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing shift in buyer preferences is shaping the housing market in Benton and across much of the region. Instead of looking for fixer-uppers or properties that need extensive renovations, many buyers are seeking homes that are move-in ready. At the same time, fewer homeowners are choosing to list their properties, creating unique conditions for buyers and sellers alike.Higher borrowing costs and unpredictable renovation expenses are fueling this change. Home improvements that once seemed manageable have become more costly due to material prices, labor shortages, and inflation. For many households, the idea of taking on a large-scale renovation project alongside a new mortgage feels out of reach. This has led to stronger demand for newer homes or properties that require little to no additional work.The trend is also influenced by another key factor: homeowners are staying put. In the past, many chose to downsize or move into new homes after building equity. Today, homeowners with low interest rates are less likely to sell, even if their current space no longer meets their needs. Holding on to existing mortgages is reducing the number of available listings, making move-in ready homes even harder to find.In Benton, this combination of buyer demand and limited supply is shaping the local market . Much of the area’s housing stock includes older properties that may need updates. Buyers face the challenge of weighing the true cost of renovations against the potential stability of purchasing a newer or updated home. For some, this means expanding searches outside traditional neighborhoods or considering new construction when available.These conditions highlight the importance of financing options and local expertise. Mortgage lenders and community-focused institutions play a critical role in helping buyers understand the trade-offs between affordability, condition, and long-term value. In an environment where every percentage point matters, education and guidance are key to confident decision-making.For sellers, the current market offers both challenges and opportunities. Move-in ready homes that do come to market often attract more attention and competitive offers, particularly from first-time buyers. However, properties that need significant updates may sit longer without the right pricing strategy or incentives. Understanding how buyers’ preferences have shifted is essential for those considering a sale in the months ahead.Across Kentucky and beyond, this housing pattern underscores a larger reality: when homeowners hold on to low-interest mortgages, it creates ripple effects throughout the market. With fewer options available, buyers focus on quality over potential, prioritizing homes that offer immediate comfort and less financial uncertainty.For buyers in Benton, patience and preparation are essential. Exploring a range of neighborhoods, considering new construction when possible, and understanding total ownership costs beyond the purchase price can help identify the right fit. For sellers, small updates that make a property feel more move-in ready may increase interest and shorten time on the market. Staying informed about market shifts and seeking local guidance are practical steps for navigating today’s housing landscape with confidence.About Gershman Mortgage – Benton, KYGershman Mortgage is a locally rooted lender with a national presence, serving families and communities since 1955. The Benton branch, located at 378A W 5th Street, Benton, KY, 42025, provides a wide range of mortgage solutions designed to meet the needs of first-time buyers, growing families, and long-time homeowners. Loan officers Justin Berger and Ben Helmerich are available to guide clients through every step of the process with experience and personal attention.For more information, contact Gershman Mortgage – Benton at Phone: 270-222-3935 or visit them online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.