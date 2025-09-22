Addiction Treatment and Detox Center in Atlanta Rebrands as Recover Now Greater Atlanta

Recover Now Greater Atlanta Campus

Recover Now rebrands Retreat of Atlanta as Recover Now Greater Atlanta, expanding access to detox and addiction treatment across Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retreat of Atlanta, a leading detox and addiction treatment center in Georgia, has officially rebranded as Recover Now Greater Atlanta . The change follows Recover Now's acquisition of the rehab facility in late 2024. It marks the center's next chapter as part of a growing network dedicated to providing compassionate, accessible behavioral and mental health care for people across the Southeast"This rebrand represents more than simply a new name," said Chris Devine, Co-CEO of Recover Now. "At Recover Now Greater Atlanta, we focus on meeting people in the moment and giving them the support to begin their recovery journey, while making sure they have the right path forward for long-term success."Located in Putnam County, Recover Now Greater Atlanta offers addiction treatment services to support individuals at every stage of early recovery. The center provides medical detox and stabilization, short-term residential treatment, trauma-informed care, co-occurring mental health treatment, and personalized aftercare planning. Each program is designed to meet the individual's needs, combining medical expertise and therapeutic support to establish a strong foundation for long-term recovery."Our team is proud to call Georgia home, and we are dedicated to serving individuals in our state and across the Southeast. We believe in building a stronger recovery community by providing expert care and working alongside other providers," added Angela Camp, CEO of Recover Now Greater Atlanta. "Becoming part of the Recover Now network allows us to expand our resources while continuing to deliver the compassionate, local care that defines us and to advocate for the highest standards of treatment for everyone seeking recovery."Recover Now operates a growing network of treatment centers across the Southeast, including Longbranch Recovery and Wellness ( https://www.longbranchrecovery.com/ ) in Louisiana and the Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana ( https://www.edtcrecovery.com/ ) near New Orleans. Each facility is built on the same foundation of individualized care, evidence-based practices, and compassionate support, while offering specialized programs to meet the unique needs of their communities.For more information about addiction treatment and detox in Atlanta, visit https://recovernow.com/ About Recover NowRecover Now offers comprehensive behavioral health treatment services at facilities throughout the Southeast. Our services include medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient programs for substance use disorders and eating disorders. At Recover Now, we prioritize a supportive and personalized approach at every stage of the recovery journey. Our mission is to transform lives by empowering individuals and their families with the resources, guidance, and compassionate care needed for lasting recovery and wellness. recovernow.com

