From Hometown to Tinseltown: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of ...

Listen to any Bing Crosby performance, and in between iconic songs and banter with megastars, you’re bound to hear him mention his beloved hometown of Spokane. Now, it’s Spokane’s turn to talk about Bing.

Bing Crosby, the middle child of seven, was born May 3, 1903, in Tacoma. At age three, his family moved to Spokane, settling a few years later into a brand-new home in the working-class neighborhood adjacent to Gonzaga campus. Bing attended Webster Elementary, Gonzaga High (now Gonzaga Prep) and Gonzaga University, and stayed constantly busy working multiple types of jobs across town, even assisting as altar boy at St. Aloysius. These experiences taught Bing about hard work and humanity, providing natural ease in a variety of situations which he applied throughout his life.

Music was a big part of Bing’s early years. Bing’s father was reportedly one of the first in Spokane to bring home an Edison phonograph, blaring popular tunes through the “morning glory” horn. The Crosbys often gathered around the fireplace or on the porch to sing and play instruments. Bing said he perfected his distinctive whistle while a youngster, humming or whistling wherever he went. He sang solos for both large civic gatherings and small church events, enjoying every opportunity to perform.

Bing Crosby with the Gonzaga football team. (Photo courtesy of Foley Library)

While studying pre-law at GU (completing four years of a seven-year degree), Bing joined a small local band as drummer and singer which deepened his passion for entertainment. In October 1925, he decided this was his calling in life. Bing and his bandmate, Al Rinker, bought an old Model T and left Spokane for Hollywood, seeking full-time stage work.

It’s no secret that Bing made it in Hollywood, but he never forgot where he started. Despite his extraordinary fame, Bing visited Spokane frequently, generously donating funds and time to local causes and presenting valuable memorabilia to Gonzaga.

“No matter how successful he got, no matter how big he got, he always remembered Spokane and spoke fondly of it,” said Robert Bader, vice president of HLC Properties, the company that owns Bing Crosby’s archives.

This fall, Spokane has an opportunity to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bing’s career launch with several free events planned citywide and at Gonzaga, together with special guests from the Crosby family. Kara Hertz, assistant vice president of GU Alumni and External Relations said, “Even as a Hollywood star, Bing always let the world know about Gonzaga and Spokane, and we are excited to celebrate his incredible career on campus.”

On Saturday, Sept. 27, there will be a celebration of Bing at Zagapalooza (register here), at 11 a.m. in the Wolff Auditorium of Jepson Center, and the Bing Crosby House Museum located at 508 E. Sharp will be open special hours for visitors on campus, from noon to 4 p.m.

Mayor Lisa Brown will proclaim Friday, Oct. 10, as “Bing’s Day,” and the city will designate a portion of W. Sprague Avenue as “Bing Crosby Way”.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, a new book about Bing will be introduced, and the Gonzaga theatre and music departments have prepared a multimedia stage show about Bing’s career, including a reenactment of Bing’s departure for Hollywood.

Gonzaga student Isabella Sorce helped develop the upcoming stage show honoring Bing.

“Learning about how much Bing Crosby valued Gonzaga University and Spokane makes me feel proud to be a part of this community,” Isabella said. “I’m reminded that no matter how far we go in life, we can still stay connected to where we came from. [Bing’s] faithfulness to Gonzaga inspires me to appreciate the opportunities they give to students, I hope to give back to Gonzaga and its students in the future, just like he did.”

For information about event times and locations, visit BingCrosbyAdvocates.org

About The Author

Lauren R. Harris is the author of the new illustrated micro biography Bing, Himself: The Story of Bing Crosby, The World’s First Multimedia Star. She is a former teacher, journalist, and author of two additional nonfiction picture books for children. She lives in Spokane with her husband and children, and volunteers at the Bing Crosby House Museum, welcoming visitors from all over the world who want to learn more about Bing. She will speak about Bing event during Zagapalooza on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m., and the book launch for her new book will be held Saturday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bing Crosby House Museum.