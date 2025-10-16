Gonzaga Honored for Excellence in Diversity for Second ...

Gonzaga University is proud to announce it's been named a recipient of the 2025 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for the second consecutive year from Insight Into Diversity magazine.

Insight Into Diversity is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The HEED Award recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to academic excellence and belonging.

"We are honored that Gonzaga University has been recognized for the second consecutive year,” said Robin Kelley, Gonzaga’s chief diversity officer in the Office of Inclusive Excellence. “This national recognition reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable and thriving learning community. Moreover, the award exemplifies how Gonzaga is living out its core values daily.”

Ongoing collaborative efforts by students, faculty and staff continue to advance the University’s vision for Inclusive Excellence. This includes the Inclusive Excellence Leadership Academy, which has cultivated a community of leaders dedicated to equity and belonging, and the implementation of the Inclusive Excellence Strategic Plan, which continues to guide Gonzaga in embedding inclusive practices throughout the University.

Kelley points also to perpetual work and dedication to student recruitment, retention and success. This ensures that Gonzaga is a place where students from all backgrounds feel welcomed, supported and empowered to thrive. Additionally, several community-building initiatives for faculty and staff have strengthened the University’s workplace culture and affirmed that human difference and belonging are core to who we are.

“This achievement is the result of collective effort reflecting the contributions of our campus community and partnerships,” Kelley said. “Receiving the HEED Award for a second year in a row underscores Gonzaga’s unwavering commitment to creating a campus environment where every member is seen, valued, heard and supported. We celebrate this recognition with gratitude and with renewed dedication to advancing Inclusive Excellence.”

For more information about the 2024 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com.