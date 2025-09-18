Sunnyhill Launches New Day Program for Adults Diagnosed with Developmental Disabilities
Sunnyhill launches a Day Program for adults diagnosed with developmental disabilities, ribbon-cutting at Family Fun Day in Dittmer, Oct 25!
Hosted at the Health and Wellness Center at Sunnyhill Adventures, Sunnyhill’s 65-acre accessible campus in Dittmer, Missouri, the Day Program expands Sunnyhill’s spectrum of services, which already include Community Supported Programming, Advocacy & Family Navigation, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Independent Supported Living Assistance, Residential Support Services, and Adventures Camp & Travel.
About the Day Program
The Day Program provides skill-building, recreational, and community-based opportunities that promote growth, independence, and social inclusion for adults. With individualized staff-to-participant ratios ranging from 1:1 to 1:6, each person receives support tailored to their strengths, needs, and personal goals.
“We are proud to expand our services with the Day Program, which opens even more doors for adults diagnosed with developmental disabilities to be included and supported in meaningful ways,” said Amy Wheeler, CEO of Sunnyhill, Inc. “Sunnyhill has always been about empowerment, and this program reflects our mission to enrich lives and build stronger communities.”
The program is directed by Jayne Grisham, who brings over a decade of experience working with adults diagnosed with developmental disabilities. Grisham has transformed Sunnyhill’s recreational offerings by fostering a culture of trust, positivity, and engagement.
“Creating joy and connection is at the heart of everything I do,” said Grisham. “I believe all adults deserve the chance to engage in meaningful and fun activities, regardless of ability. Whether it’s through a game, an outing, or a creative project, I’m inspired by the happiness and confidence these opportunities bring.”
Program Highlights
Skill-building in daily living, social, and self-care skills
Community outings, clubs, and public events to promote inclusion
Recreational and educational workshops designed around participant interests
Flexible options for retirement-aged participants
Individualized support, with staff ratios from 1:1 to 1:6
The Day Program operates Monday through Friday with both full-time and part-time enrollment options.
Location:
Health and Wellness Center at Sunnyhill Adventures
6543 Sunlit Way
Dittmer, MO
For more information, visit www.sunnyhilladventures.org or contact DAYPROGRAM@SUNNYHILLINC.ORG
About Sunnyhill, Inc.
Sunnyhill, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that empowers more than 1,000 children and adults diagnosed with developmental disabilities each year throughout Greater St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties. Through person-centered residential, educational, recreational, and behavioral supports, Sunnyhill provides over one million hours of direct services annually.
Sunnyhill’s mission is to enable people to live independent, fulfilling lives in inclusive communities. By partnering with families, service agencies, and community organizations, Sunnyhill safeguards dignity, stability, and opportunity, even in the face of funding shortfalls, restrictive Medicaid policies, and increasing demand for services.
Guided by its vision—“The Sunlit Way”—Sunnyhill is committed to:
Empowerment: Supporting autonomy, personal choice, and self-direction
Inclusion: Fostering belonging in social, educational, and recreational settings
Collaboration: Partnering with families, support networks, and agencies
Community Investment: Reinvesting 97% of funding into direct local programming
Sunnyhill lights the path to empowered living—making independence, joy, and community participation attainable for all adults.
Media Contact:
Laura St. George
Director of Development & Marketing
Sunnyhill, Inc.
314-345-5620
social@sunnyhillinc.org
