Legislative Redistricting Committee Timeline

A Legislative Redistricting Committee has been formed, tasked to redraw Utah’s congressional maps following a recent 3rd District Court ruling. The Legislature will adhere to the court’s order by following the timeline outlined below:

Timeline

Sept. 22 – Redistricting Committee: Public Meeting

Redistricting Committee: Public Meeting Sept. 24 – Redistricting Committee: Public Meeting

Redistricting Committee: Public Meeting Sept. 25 – Legislature Publishes Proposed Map

Legislature Publishes Proposed Map Sept. 25–Oct. 5 – Public Comment Period on Proposed Map

Public Comment Period on Proposed Map Oct. 6 – Special Session: Legislature Votes on Final Map to Submit to the Court

“Redrawing congressional districts is a detailed and intricate task that requires careful analysis, broad input and thoughtful decision-making,” Sen. Scott Sandall. “Our committee’s top priority is to create a fair and balanced map that complies with Proposition 4 and reflects Utah’s growth, incorporates the interests of all Utahns and ensures every voice across the state is represented. We are committed to openness and fairness at every step of the process.”

“Redistricting is a complex and important process and a responsibility that the Legislature takes seriously,” said Rep. Candice Pierucci. “Just as we did in 2021, our committee will work thoughtfully, considering the needs of all communities across Utah, while meeting the deadlines and criteria we’ve been given.”

Members of the 2025 Legislative Redistricting Committee

Sen. Scott Sandall – co-chair

Rep. Candice Pierucci – co-chair

Sen. Mike McKell

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Sen. Don Ipson

Sen. Luz Escamilla

Rep. Cal Roberts

Rep. Walt Brooks

Rep. Stephanie Gricius

Rep. Doug Owens

View meeting times, agendas and additional resources on the Legislative website here, and access the 2025 Legislative Redistricting website here.