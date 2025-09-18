California Supreme Court rules Vallejo can disclose badge-bending police officers’ names

A former Vallejo police captain disclosed in 2020 that some officers who had shot suspects were bending one tip of their seven-pointed badge for each shooting, and said he had been fired for reporting it. The police organization nevertheless argued that the officers’ names should remain confidential, and Solano County Superior Court Judge Stephen Gizzi agreed last fall. But the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal overturned his ruling in June, and the state Supreme Court issued a final order Wednesday upholding disclosure.

