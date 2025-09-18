Judicial Profile: Nevada County Judge Kelly Babineau

(Subscription required) Judge Kelly Babineau, the first in her family to attend college, built her career as a public defender before moving into family law. Colleagues praise her work ethic, adaptability, and commitment to giving every case the attention it deserves.

