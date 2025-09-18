Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,664 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Nevada County Judge Kelly Babineau

(Subscription required) Judge Kelly Babineau, the first in her family to attend college, built her career as a public defender before moving into family law. Colleagues praise her work ethic, adaptability, and commitment to giving every case the attention it deserves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Nevada County Judge Kelly Babineau

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more