Past & Present Motor Cars Hosts 4th Annual Chevelle & Classic Car Show in Ocoee on October 4th Sponsored by Shannon Till

Oct 4th Flyer for 4th Annual Classic Car Show

Free family-friendly event to benefit the American Cancer Society with support from local businesses including State Farm Agent Shannon Till.

OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revving up for another unforgettable day of horsepower, heritage, and heart, Past & Present Motor Cars is proud to announce the 4th Annual Chevelle & Classic Car Show, happening Saturday, October 4th, 2025, from 10 AM to 3 PM at their Ocoee showroom, located at 320 Story Road, Ocoee, FL 34761.This free community event celebrates America’s automotive legacy — bringing together classic car owners, collectors, enthusiasts, and families for a day full of showstopping rides, live entertainment, and charitable giving.“This show is about more than just beautiful cars — it’s about community,” said Jack Lazinsk, co-founder of Past & Present Motor Cars. “Every year this event grows, and we’re proud to create a fun, welcoming space that supports an amazing cause.”This year’s show is sponsored by Shannon Till, your local State Farm Insurance Agent, and features a partnership with the American Cancer Society, with a portion of all proceeds being donated to support cancer research and patient services.Event Highlights Include:Free Entry & Vehicle Showing – Open to all years, no pre-registration requiredLive DJ – Bringing energy and classic tunes all day longFood Trucks – Local favorites serving up fan favorites50/50 Raffle – A chance to win big while giving backAwards – Celebrating standout vehicles and crowd favoritesVendor Market – Featuring local businesses, makers, and automotive brandsFamily-Friendly Atmosphere – Open to all agesVendor booths are still available!Interested vendors can register through Orange Blossom Market Co. at:Attendees are also invited to tour Past & Present’s showroom of over 150 collector and investment-grade vehicles, making the event not only a car show but a destination for anyone who dreams in chrome and horsepower.Whether you're showing off your ride, hunting for your dream classic, or enjoying a great Saturday with the family, the Chevelle & Classic Car Show promises a day full of passion, nostalgia, and community spirit.Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 4th, 2025Time: 10 AM – 3 PMLocation: Past & Present Motor Cars, 320 Story Road, Ocoee, FL 34761Cost: FREEMore Info: https://pastandpresentmotorcars.com Contact: 407-559-7759 or email PastandPresentMotorCars@gmail.comAbout our Sponsor Shannon Till State Farm Agent Your local State Farm agent, conveniently located in Winter Garden, FL, and we are proud to serve the entire state of Florida. Our office has been servicing State Farm policyholders for over 23 years, with a focus on serving the citizens of Orange County and its surrounding communities.Contact: 407-656-4000 or email shannon@shannontill.comWebsite: https://shannontill.com About Past & Present Motor CarsFounded in 2018 by Jack Lazinsk and Jeff Losapio, Past & Present Motor Cars has grown from two small warehouses in Florida into one of the nation’s premier destinations for classic and collector vehicles. With a current inventory of over 150 vintage cars and a dedicated service department, the dealership maintains its reputation for customer-first service, integrity, and passion for automotive excellence. The team remains hands-on and accessible — committed to providing real, honest service to every collector and enthusiast who walks through their doors. Your Dream. Our Passion.Contact:Jack LazinskOwnerPast & Present Motor Cars407-559-7759PastandPresentMotorCars@gmail.com

